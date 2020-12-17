Bless the heart of the young artist that did the picture of the sunflowers at the student art display at the mall. It reminded me of the sunflower paintings that Vincent van Gogh did, but of course, you have your own distinctive style.
Bless your heart WITN for pimping out your “girl” reporters in your terrible sexist commercials. When will we see the men and their cute pair of shoes?
BYH to the mayor and his buddies who gave a gaming company — outside the city limits no less — $200,000 and another unknown amount of our tax money and for what? To build gaming parlor machines? Do we even allow sweepstakes gaming in town anymore? No property taxes back to us. Go figure this mayor and council.
No BYH to the people who determine the vaccination order. I pay my bills, taxes and work hard every day, however, jailbirds across the state will receive the vaccine before me?
I am very disappointed in Greg Murphy. Worked with him for years, and didn’t know he could be so stupid to support an attempt to overturn the election in favor of a liar like Trump.
Bless Your Heart to all the jail bookings. Apparently, COVID has not slowed down the criminals.
BYH to the person complaining about wearing a mask to work out. Curbing this pandemic is about caring for others and doing what’s necessary to help, which is the 3 Ws. Quit thinking only about yourself. I hate wearing a mask but I do it whenever the protocol calls for it.
Does anyone else remember four years ago when the media was obsessed with those protesting against Trump and faithless electors. Funny how things change. BTHs of our partisan media. We deserve better.
California and New York provide about 23 percent of U.S. GDP. If California were a country, it would have the fifth largest GDP in the world. What you call socialism must not be so bad after all. BYH.
North Carolina awards 15 electoral college votes to Trump. Whoops! Wrong side of history!
So, It took one failed terrorist to make us take off our shoes at the airport every time (everyone is required and complies), yet people can’t put on a mask because they don’t want government telling them what to do. SMH.
Bless your hearts parents. Keep your kids home and the rate of infection at school will drop. The kids are not getting it at school, it is after-school activities that spread it. Take three weeks off from social life and let get the numbers down.
BYH. Hope all Greenville residents know the prize they have in trash collection. Most cities require bagged yard waste left at your curb, not dumped halfway across roads to impede local traffic.
