BYH, you don’t need religion to have morals. If you cannot determine right from wrong you lack empathy, not religion.
BYH, the sign of a beautiful person is that they always see the beauty in others.
BYH to the late great Frank Zappa, who said, “Communism doesn’t work because people like to own stuff.”
BYH to the City Council, which overruled a recommendation by city staff against a rezoning request that did not comply with the city’s land-use plan. With the council’s approval, the plan will be updated. Oh well, they just change plan to suit them. They did the same in 2019. It is time to vote out our council and mayor for individuals who will abide by constituents and recommendations.
BYH, if you are a Constitutional originalist, the filibuster is not in the Constitution. It wasn’t even used until 1837. It was just a rule, and rules can be changed by newer rules. We must end the filibuster and pass voter protection laws, or we will lose our democracy and end up like Putin’s Russia.
I avoid talking politics or about politicians, especially around ignorant people. But I just couldn’t let it go by: Donald Trump, is by far, the worst president this great nation ever had. If I only had the space and time. He’s been impeached twice, that oughta tell you something. He was only elected because of Putin’s help.
Blessed are the weird people, the poets, misfits, writers, mystics, painters and troubadours, for they teach us to see the world through different eyes.
To the idiot that thinks Trump was owned by Putin. I promise you you haven’t seen anything yet. We will be lucky to see the American flag in this country when sleepy Joe finishes giving away our freedoms when meeting with him — worst president ever
Bless Our Hearts. I don’t know who is getting crazy faster — Joe Biden or this column.
Wow. I was really impressed that UNC had two players with a double double against the basketball powerhouse Furman. Didn’t seem headline worthy on the sports page.
Anyone else feel that it is ironic that we need to drive cars to go to parks just to walk on paths there for our health instead of having sidewalks on which we could safely walk to the parks and other places and become healthier? Bless our hearts for systemically limiting city and county parks and trails to those who have cars.
To the person who was bashing the GOP and two great presidents. I paid for my Social Security and Medicare for over 50 years. I am entitled to these benefits because I worked for a living and didn’t depend on the government to feed and house me.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.