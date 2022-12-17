BMH, I’m going to get a job cleaning mirrors. I can really see myself doing that.
Bless your heart (true story): I once had a psychic girlfriend, but she left me before we met.
BMH, my life is a constant battle between wanting to correct people’s grammar and spelling and wanting to have friends.
BYH, never put the key to your happiness in someone else’s pocket.
BYH, a Viking named Rudolph the Red looked out the window and said “It’s going to rain” to his wife. She asked, “How do you know it’s going to rain?” “Because Rudolph the Red knows rain, dear,” he said. I’ll show myself out. I am so sorry (or AM I?).
BTHs of PCC leadership. Every day I see dozens of people running across Memorial to get food and get to class on time. Every day I expect some of the them to get hit and killed by car and truck traffic. PCC has to see it and know it is a dangerous design but does nothing about it nor on Ready Branch. Isn’t installing some crosswalk signals or flashy yellow lights worth the lives saved? C’mon, PCC.
BYH, I don’t celebrate birthdays any more, surviving them is sufficient.
Thanks to the person who invented the mute button for TV. Hey guys, if I need a new bathroom or a lawyer I certainly know how to get in touch with you by now. Enough already.
BYH to the person wanted us to give credit to Biden for gas prices coming down. Dude what planet did you just come from? Gas prices are still higher than they were when Biden took office. Gas prices drive the economy and the whole time he has been in office we have been paying high prices. Go back to your out-of-space home, please!
Bless the hearts of those that have no clue how things actually work in the world. Yes, I give 100 percent credit to Joe Biden for the gas prices being lower today now. You should spend some time looking up exactly how he did that and you’ll understand why we still think of him as a brain-dead monkey.
BYH to those with little or no understanding of gas prices. The reason gas prices are falling is because President Biden is draining the strategic petroleum reserve. It is at the lowest level in 40 years. If we experience a major natural disaster, we will have little or nothing left as a buffer zone of security.
Bless your heart. It has been noted before that Progressives always take Donald Trump literally, but not seriously. Conservatives take Trump seriously but not literally. Which makes more sense?
BHH, watching Trump run for president is like watching a plane crash into a train wreck running into a dumpster fire.
Bless my heart, I want someone to share the rest of my life with who will leave me alone most of the time.
