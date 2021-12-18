BYH ECU men’s basketball. You will never be good if you are not willing to hustle on the court
BYH! Please resurface Mall Drive behind Kohl’s! It is a very short road but very highly traveled. My dentures popped out of my mouth and flew out the window of my car after hitting some of those potholes!
BYH drivers of cars for not sharing the roads well. A safe cycling advocate is nearly killed whilst riding home a few weeks ago and now a moped driver is also hit from behind by a car driver. Slow down, share, and save lives! Plus put the darn phones down. Texting, movies, video calls-they can all wait until you’re not behind the wheel!
If I am not mistaken Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote the tax code and Elon Musk used it. Using the tax code to your advantage is as American as apple pie and divorce. If Warren does not like the tax code she is well placed to have it changed. Arrrgh!
BYH to the Slacker family. I hope you all literally choke on the money you made killing people
I love reading the posts about gerrymandering. But why did the topic never come up during those 100 years the Democrats were doing it? Amazing isn’t it? My one hope is that my neighbor’s barking dog will be gerrymandered into a Democrat district. Don’t worry, it will all work out.
To the one saying the filibuster is a threat to democracy and is akin to Putin’s Russia. The filibuster is a Senate rule so of course it’s not in the Constitution (neither is abortion) and protects the majority from running roughshod over the minority. BYH if you think protecting fair elections is like the communists.
Bless your hearts to all the people getting thousands of dollars every month from the government as child care subsidies but still can’t provide healthy meals for their children. What, pray tell, are you doing with the money?
BYH PGV, you’re always saying that you never have enough funding to install sidewalks to and from our local airport or provide the promised shuttle to the “multimodal” bus station. Now you’re looking for ways to spend $3 million more of our tax dollars. Here’s an idea — sidewalks, bike lanes, connect to the greenway, a shuttle to downtown or campus. All of these would reduce congestion, pollution, and free up parking. Win-win-win.
BYH Town of Farmville employees, your excellent work is much appreciated by the citizens you serve and a special shout out to the gentlemen who operate the truck that vacuums up our leaves; you do great job. It is very much appreciated.
BYH to Bob B, whose cookies deliver smiles this time of year. What a kind, generous and thoughtful gesture.
