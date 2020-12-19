BYH to Greenville drivers who think the slow lane is the left lane. Only in this town does one need to travel in the right lane to make an appointment on time. The left lane here often doesn't even hit the 35 or 45 mph.
BYH Congressman Murphy. Thank you for signing the amicus brief for the Republican-led Texas lawsuit. We now know the depth of your true character and it's not flattering. Your pointless tribal support for a narcissistic, egocentric sociopath hellbent on attacking and destroying our electoral system and our once proud democracy is unconscionable, As a life long Republican, I will never forgive such behavior and will never again vote for you and your cronies.
Bless your heart to these school haters. COVID is spreading in schools because you will not stop your student from running all over town with everyone they know. I see all the posts on social media of students getting together after school with no mask on for birthday parties, most of the time with parents with them. Stop blaming the schools and start controlling your children.
BOH, term limits are desperately needed in the political world! Service to the country in the Senate or the House or any other public office should not be a career! If term limits were enforced, I guarantee that only those who truly want to serve their constituents would run for office. #termlimitsforall
BYH to the seven representatives from North Carolina signing the amicus curiae, choosing Trump over democracy: Greg Murphy, Richard Hudson, David Rouzer, Mark Walker, Dan Bishop, Ted Budd and Virginia Foxx. You now have your name in the history books, what a shameful legacy for your future generations to come
Red and yellow, black and white — they are precious to His sight. Where were these folks when the letters were given out? Maybe with the next mural. Bless their hearts.
BYH Greg Murphy for endorsing the Texas AG's frivolous lawsuit. I sure hope you know more about medicine than you seem to understand about the constitution. Is it really that good to have a doctor in the house?
So Rep. Murphy has now signed on to an amicus brief contending that four other states illegally voted for the wrong presidential candidate. In Michigan, Biden won by 154,000 votes. In Georgia, a hand recount was done of all the paper ballots cast. Maybe Rep. Murphy believes it should only be legal for Republicans to vote.
BYH Greg Murphy. You signed your name in support of the Trump/Texas lawsuit. You think one state can dictate how other states run their election process. Thank you for doing that because now I know exactly what kind of man you are. The kind I will never vote for again. You are in favor of allowing Trump to reign supreme without any restrictions. You are a coward, Murphy, and edging toward a traitor. You're an embarrassment.
Covid 19 is killing thousands, but President Trump gets it and he is out of the hospital in three days. Mayor Giuliani gets it he is out in a few days. Why are they being given the cure, not a vaccine but meds to wipe it out really fast? Is it only the rich and famous who get this treatment? Thousands are dying if you want to protest now is time to speak up.
BYH Rep. Murphy joining brief supporting Texas lawsuit. Really? A state attorney general can now sue states where the voters chose the other candidate? Why didn’t he sue Montana or North Carolina, too? They made similar changes to help voters avoid COVID. Oh, that’s right: North Carolina and Montana voted for Trump, so their rule changes were OK. Rep. Murphy, don’t you feel at least a little bit ashamed?
Well, well, well! Our Rep Murphy joined the Texas lawsuit against the win for Biden/Harris. All legal experts have said this has no chance even if it went to the stacked Supreme Court. This is a foolish attempt by sore losers and now our Rep. Murphy is proving what a lackey Republican he is by supporting this insane gesture. Imagine the damage this debacle is doing to the trust in our democracy! SMH
BYH U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy. You willingly gave aid to Trump's crusade to overturn a lawful election. How does that not transgress Section 3 of the 14th Amendment?
BYH, Rep. Murphy for spending our tax dollars to back President Trump’s bid to overthrow this government. The people of this country have spoken. Now, honor that decision. FYI, this is a democracy, not a dictatorship.
BYH to voters in the 3rd Congressional District. You voted in a doctor who turned his back on his Hippocratic oath by blindly supporting a man who did nothing to keep hundreds of thousands from dying. He also needs a civics refresher, since he signed on to invalidate the votes of millions and threatened the Constitution he took an oath to defend. He has no moral compass.
Bless my heart. I'm not sure if I am experiencing "white privilege" or "white fragility." If I had the choice, I think I would go with the privilege.
BYH to the person or persons that continue to bash Congressman Murphy. Elections are over. Stop the political BS.
BYH to Henry Hinton for all his misinformation and fake news.
BYH to Greg Murphy for being a national disgrace.
BYH, the election is not the will of the people if the election was rigged. Just saying.
BYH Rep. Dr. Greg Murphy. You are a wonderful doctor but unfortunately not a good congressman. Like too many others you’ve “drunk the cool-aid” that Trump put before you and you’ve proven you’re not the representative for us. Too many of you seemingly smart folks followed him right over the cliff! It’s absolutely amazing how foolish so many are! Come back and be my doc!
BYH Joe Biden, I can wait to see your face when the press turns on you to put VP Harris in your place. You didn't think you really won the election did you? By the way, It's already starting!
BYH to the Biden Crime Family, bought and sold by the Chi-com government, the happiest people on the planet.
There is only one way I will ever trust another election and that is to have everyone show up on election day with your ID, stick your thumb in ink to validate your ballot with a fingerprint, then have the ballots manually counted with both parties present. Bless our Hearts, the corrupt Democrats would never let that happen.
Bless our hearts, after what you Democrat losers did for the last four years, you want us to give up and "just come together," and not question the midnight ballot dumps? Well, you can forget that! Time for the Tea Party to rise again.
BYH to the delicious irony of reading the Dec. 13th headline, "Trump supporters chant 'Destroy the GOP'" near the White House at the Trump rally, expressing their displeasure at the Republicans not overturning the results of the election. Here's to hoping they do destroy the GOP. It's just fitting that the monster they created will come back to take them down. It's called karma.
OK Democrats, Joe, if you want to bring us together, open up a bi-partisan investigation into election fraud. If you didn't do anything wrong, you have nothing to fear. If you did, step down gracefully.
BYH to Christ Presbyterian Church for forcing teachers to clear out their classrooms so you can lay down new carpet over the holidays. Don't you think they've had a tough enough time with COVID this year. Maybe use that carpet money to support them or others in the community.
BYH Greg Murphy. I lean Democratic but I always respected Walter Jones because he was a statesman who cared more about the country than partisan politics. You tried to act like you would do the same when you were running for office. Maybe we can get support from some midwestern state to invalidate your victory. Bet you wouldn't win again after you've showed you're more scared of Trump than you care about the country.
Bless the voters hearts. Those of us who voted for Greg Murphy are very disappointed and disillusioned that he signed on to an amicus brief seeking to overturn the election in PA, MI, WI and Georgia. As Republican Sen. Ben Sasse stated, “Every American who cares about the rule of law should take comfort that the Supreme Court, including all three of President Trump’s picks, closed the book on the nonsense.” Stop the nonsense and work to heal our fractured country for the good of all Americans.
BYH Rep. Greg Murphy for signing on to the frivolous Texas lawsuit. Obviously, you did not grasp the importance of your oath to the U.S. Constitution. Maybe your spin doctor, Henry Hinton, can persuade us to the rightness of your position. You got my vote in November, but never as gain.
BYH Barack, again President Donald J. Trump has waved his magic wand and broke another record. And to all of you Democratic naysayers, there has never been another president that has kept promises like Donald J. Trump.
A big no BYH to Congress for not passing the Payroll Protection Program for the remaining small businesses who continue to survive the pandemic. Famous investor Warren Buffett in an interview said 33 percent of small businesses closed down in the last nine months. A large number of the remaining 67 percent will go into 2021 with no more savings to pay employees not to mention pay their own bills. Both Republicans and Democrats let us down.
There once was a doctor with the GOP, who was elected to protect democracy. But he sold his soul to a man, with an artificial tan, and therefore, he lost all his dignity.
Bless our heart, our body politic has separated into two factions: those who support democracy and the sycophantic autocratic Republicans who have no use for democracy. We will remember.
No bless your heart to Rep. Greg Murphy for joining a lawsuit that wanted to disenfranchise millions of Americans of their Constitutional right to vote.
'Bless' his heart, Trump has normalized treason and radicalized what can only be described as his American ISIS base.
BYH to whoever it was who described this batch of Republicans in office: "They are treasonous, unpatriotic. downright despotic and, most importantly, dangerous".