What kind of democracy lets those in power draw their own districts to ensure they stay in power? Asking for our nation, our state and our city on the brink of losing our democracy for all citizens.
BYH to the most inefficient, customer unfriendly bank in town. With all the other good banking options in Greenville, it’s a wonder you have any customers. Guess there’s a reason there’s only one branch left.
BYH, you get what you vote for, and if you don’t vote, you get what you deserve.
Would like to know who allowed another internet/cable company to come into the Windsor subdivision? Lawns are being dug up, our televisions and internet are not working. Most of us have Suddenlink and it is being messed up big time! Our driveways are being blocked. It is a mess!
Bless your heart to GUC for losing my October payment. Heard this happened to a number of people.
Bless his heart. Attended an ECU basketball game Tuesday night and the opposing coach was dropping the F-bomb loudly. Shame that the ladies and young coeds around us had to hear it. You would think a Division 1 coach would be better than that.
Great job Daily Reflector. Same crossword puzzle in Tuesday’s paper as one last week. You guys are really on top of it.
Sorry about that. The correct puzzle is on Page B3 today.
No BYH to the simple-minded complainer who keeps writing that the Daily Reflector won’t publish conservative BYHs, then the next day (Monday) there are no fewer than seven, probably all written by him. I say him because women generally have more class than to write the same things over and over stating things that aren’t true. This is a good place to advocate for subscribing to the DR, for online access if nothing else.
BYH, we all have the power to change at least one thing each day. Please make it your underwear.
Bless your heart. I’ve meant to write this BYH the several times that the same tired old right-wing BYH is published, complaining about all the liberal BYHs the Reflector prints, to the exclusion of right-wing entries. So again, I counted that day’s BYHs (Sunday), and there were eight right-wing contributions versus two moderate/left contributions. Do you wingers live in cognitive dissonance or just not have the truth in you? Get used to whining, snowflakes.
BYH, I was born to be a parent, but I am the inventor of tough love. I wrap empty boxes and put them under the tree, and when one of my children acts up, I throw one into the fireplace. I have the most well-behaved children on the block.
BYH, if you want the rainbow, you have to put up with the rain.