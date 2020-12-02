BYH, well Democrats you won the election. When are you going to get the message to bring in new younger people to move this country forward? We don’t need to go backward with Obama recyclables. John Kerry as climate czar is a hoot — he with six houses 12 cars, two yachts and a private jet. Is he the man to tell you to ride the bus to stop pollution!
BYH to the confused souls who submit a BYH complaining about mail delivery, a neighbor’s barking dog or messy yard, trash pickup, or a rude store clerk. Do you really think BYH will solve your problem or does it just make you feel better? Try gong to the source of the problem to present your complaint, not BYH. Are you a Democrat who thinks “they” will take care of you?
BYH idiot drivers on Friday. It was a very foggy morning and hard to see. One driver at the Country Mart pulled out in front of me and into the passing lane. A few minutes later, another driver in a white SUV did the same thing. Do you realize when it is foggy you need to be extra careful? Your lucky is wasn’t Friday the 13th and I was paying attention.
BYH to the one here who keeps mocking every day about how much free stuff he is going to get from Biden, and should stop paying his student loans and blah blah blah. We get it, the joke is old now, unless that is all you have. Get some new material.
Is this who you are referring to:
Please support All Loans Matter. We should not give preferential treatment to student loans. Cancel all loans! What is so special about a student loan? All debt should be given equal treatment. The very idea of equality is that we all receive the same treatment. President Biden should stand up for equality and treat all loans equally and without bias! All Loans Matter. Cancel them all. Be gone with you, debt!
I saw Joe introducing his National Security team. I saw John Kerry’s face and all of a sudden, I didn’t feel so secure anymore.
BYH (not!). Letting your dog out at night to poop in someone else’s yard is just plain sneaky. There is a leash law in Greenville. Whatsamatta? You don’t want that mess your backyard? Yeah right, I understand.
Has everyone forgotten that COVID came from China. It seems like no one cares anymore. Those of you that have lost loved one should seriously think about that and suing them.
I’m so tired of all the nastiness in BYH. Just for December, would you consider publishing (asking for) positive BYH submissions. It’s a stressful year and we could all use a little uplifting and cheer.
