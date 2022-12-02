Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH, if a monkey hoarded more bananas than it could eat, scientists would study that monkey to see what was wrong with it. If a human does it, they put him on the cover of Forbes magazine.

BMH, I don’t believe anything, but I have many suspicions.

