BYH to our local churches. Are you killing your members? I know over 10 people who have died from COVID-19 caught while attending services. Being in church does not protect anyone from this virus. For some reason members think God will protect them. But remember scripture: “It rains on the just, and the unjust.” The virus is just as dangerous in the church as it is in Walmart or a bar. Think!
BYH Dr. Greg Murphy, thank you for standing with President Donald Trump. All of these people in BYH that claim to be a Republican and won’t vote for you because you stand with president Trump are really Democrats. I will definitely vote for you because you are not the Washington-style politician.
Bless our heart, I guess the Republicans have officially given up on any pretense of supporting democracy.
BYH to the Pitt County Board of Education. You will be replaced next election. Keeping schools open and endangering lives is so political. Do what is right, close the schools! I bet your family members are virtual. Can’t wait for elections, we’re going to replace you all.
Bless your heart to anyone who believes that virtual learning is working. As a teacher for 20 years, I know for at least 60 percent of my students virtual learning is a waste of time. Without direct teacher interactions or parental involvement and oversight, most of my students are failing to learn even the most basic elements. Administrators are like ostriches with their heads in the sand, refusing to acknowledge facts.
BMH for robo calls. I receive between 10 to 15 calls per day. Please stops calling. I don’t need to extend my car insurance, I don’t want to contribute to any of your causes, I don’t need any type of insurance.
BYH Pitt County! We have 847 cases per 100,000 people. Wake County has 569 per 100,000. I was in Wake County today and everyone had on masks. In Pitt County, it is not unusual to see people without masks. Go figure! I guess COVID is our gift to everyone this year.
BYH. Where is the credit for President Trump getting the vaccines for COVID-19 in record time. You may not like the man, but he did what he promised in spite of the naysayers. President-elect Biden had nothing to do with this miracle.
There are nice people in this world still. We want to thank the gentlemen who was checking out in front of us in Food Lion for paying for our groceries. In these times of turmoil it gives us hope that everything still is OK in this world and people still care for one another. God bless this person with a wonderful Christmas and New Year. We will pay it forward.
