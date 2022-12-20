Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH to everyone that is kind, loving, polite, etc. during the holiday season. Would you please continue to be the same way throughout the year? Merry Christmas and a happy New Year to everyone. God loves you and so do I.

BYH to the person praising Joe Biden for gas prices “dropping” to twice as much as gas was before he took office. Looking for a silver lining, are we?

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.