BYH to everyone that is kind, loving, polite, etc. during the holiday season. Would you please continue to be the same way throughout the year? Merry Christmas and a happy New Year to everyone. God loves you and so do I.
BYH to the person praising Joe Biden for gas prices “dropping” to twice as much as gas was before he took office. Looking for a silver lining, are we?
Contrary to what you think, most people feel safe in Best Buy or Walmart or wherever. It’s because of the thugs in the parking lots why most people carry their weapon. They carry it in the store so that they have it when and if they need it. Stored safely in their car is useless, BYH.
BOH. Well Britney Griner, are you ready to come out of the locker room and stand for the National Anthem and stop saying you hate America after we got you out of a Russian penal camp?
BYH to all of those parents and other adults who buy bicycles for their children for the holidays but neglect to also buy a helmet to protect their developing brains. Not only is it the law for children under the age of 16 to wear helmets, it makes sense for all bicyclists to do so. Please teach, model and practice safety.
Egg prices are up because bird flu is killing the chickens. It’s not Biden’s fault, BYH.
BYH, people, please proofread your submissions to the BHYs. They may sound good in your head but when you leave out words and use incorrect grammar, you sound like a ... well you know.
BYH, that’s about the third time the “cleaning mirror” joke has hit the BYHs. Time for a moratorium on that one.
A no BYH to those workers who would want to record others. Just because y’all are paranoid! And it’s an invasion of privacy.
It seems that readers agree that Biden should be given credit for lowering gas prices. So where does one get the “I did this” stickers that seemed to be all over gas pumps not that long ago? It seems that they need to be installed when prices are at a record low.
BYH, gasoline prices, like any commodity under capitalism, are driven by market forces; i.e., supply and demand, not by who is, or isn’t, president. Could someone tell me what specifically, note I said specifically, President Biden should do to lower gas prices? Conversely, can someone tell me what would Trump have specifically done, specificity please, if president, to keep gas prices down?
BTH of the person lamenting about slow service and not so supreme chicken. I totally agree; there’s always a wait and sometimes the food is not good, and they make mistakes so often I check the bag before I leave the premises. But don’t worry, Biscuitville is coming soon!