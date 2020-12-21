BYH, one of the signs of the second coming is signs in the heavens, and now we are experiencing the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter to look like one star, also known as the Christmas star, with some theorizing that the same conjunction was seen when Jesus was born, and known since then as the star of Bethlehem. Could we be living in that momentous age? Food for thought.
President Biden can tackle global warming by eliminating all privately owned vehicles and allowing everyone to use public transport. Secondly, he can ration the use of utilities in homes and offices. We use too much water and electricity! Food should also be rationed to eliminate obesity thus helping us fight global warming. Outlaw the eating of meat and chickens. We can do this together.
BYH to the city and county leaders. We’ve removed the Confederate statue and have a Unite Against Racism mural. We all love one another now, right? Jesus left us faith, hope and love, and the greatest of these is love. Allow these to permeate our culture and our schools and we all may love one another no matter the color of our skin.
Bless their heart, the District Attorney's office needs to get serious about COVID-19.
BTH of those involved with the radiothon that raised money to help children in need. I applaud that goal. They welcomed, however, Rep. Greg Murphy to their headquarters. Murphy tried to have the Supreme Court install President Trump to a second term. Trump's administration locked children in cages and separated children from their families with no provisions to reunite them. So, how much do those who welcomed Murphy really care about children?
BYH. The scurrilous attacks on Dr. Murphy are obviously being organized. You Dems that want to say that looking into election irregularities by a good number of states is unconstitutional, would not know whether something is constitutional if it jumped up and bit you on the rear.
Every national and private security agency points to Russia as the perpetrator of the widespread, invasive electronic hack of private and governmental entities. Trump alone says it was China. Is there still anybody who think he has any credibility at all?
An apt description of Greg Murphy would be "Red-crested Trump sucker upper".
BYH to our congressman, Dr. Greg Murphy, who supports our conservative views and president Trump’s policies that built a booming economy, created jobs for all Americans blacks and all minorities to record levels and delivered on all his policies. There is overwhelming evidence that massive irregularities took place in the voting process in many states that flipped the election to Biden. We are very fortunate to have Dr. Murphy as our congressman.
BYH, the Republicans have shown themselves to be a scourge on this country.
Shame on Joe Biden's pick for his COVID-19 task force, Dr. Ezekial Emanuel, whose personal belief is that folks over the age of 75 have already spent their productive time on earth and do not deserve a vaccination until the more needy nations have received theirs. Obama agreed that older people should just be sent home with a pain pill foregoing anything heroic to save the elderly's life. Elections do have consequences.
No BYH to the person or persons claiming that Republicans have given up on democracy. You're wrong! What Republicans have given up on is the idea of deadbeat people who are able to work and do better for themselves can continue to live on government assistance and think that working people of the United States owe them a free lifestyle.
BYH, I saw the picture of the people who painted the art on First street arm and arm, some without masks. Bars and restaurants or not the ones spreading COVID, its protesters and people who don't work.
BYH to the so-called “Disturbing 4 City Council Members.” Nothing disturbing about the recent job announcements of 700 new employees and 512 million in new investment. Pretty impressive during a worldwide pandemic and recession.
BYH to the BYHer who said she'd vote for Murphy because he was not a Washington-style politician. That's exactly what he is. He has done nothing but vote the party line since he was elected. Walter Jones is truly spinning in his grave with that statement!
Bless my heart, for the poster equating the speed at which the government (Trump?) is distributing the COVID-19 vaccines to a “miracle." I must say your religion has quite relaxed standards compared to mine.
No BYH Greg Murphy! You took the COVID shot, according to the article, “ to protect your patients." Are you planning on returning to urology? When I was your patient, my appointments were canceled every month! In fact, before I decided to dump you, at my insistence that you keep my last appointment, you ran in the room and declared, “I've got five minutes before a conference call.” That shot could’ve gone to another.
BYH, Trump is covering for Russia again in his response to the reports of their hacking into our government agencies. Just who does he work for, anyway?
BYH to our new president. At least we won't have a president secretly working with Russia to take us down, like our current one.
No BYH to Greg Murphy taking vaccine because he says wants to protect patients. Dude, how many do you actually see as a Trump-supporting Congressman? You should be ashamed, as those in the ICU and COVID-unit nurses and other docs and respiratory folks deserve it before you. Time to stop being doctor and be the sad politician we despise.
Bless Your Heart AOC, the moron Congresswoman from New York, for being one of the first people to get the COVID vaccine even though she is in the lowest risk category. Which nurse or grandmother didn't get their shot because of you? Typical socialist. The rules don't apply to the government ruling class.
Bless his heart, P.T. Barnum said that there was a sucker born every minute. Donald Trump proved that there is one born every second.
Bless your heart to the politicians who see themselves as essential and got the flu vaccine while frontline health workers are forced to wait for their protection. In reality, politicians are more like ticks in our society than essential contributors. You take much more than you will ever give.
BYH parents! If you rely on PCS to feed your children a pop tart or a corn dog, stop having children and feed them yourselves! The schools need to close as COVID cases and class sizes increase. Teacher lives matter too: TLM!
BYH, so I guess the Republicans have officially given up on democracy in favor of an autocracy.
BTH of the liberal whiners and the corrupt media for ignoring the Hunter Biden scandal. The Biden cartel may be the most corrupt family ever to be in politics. Let's suppose that Trump had leveraged a billion dollars of taxpayer money to have a prosecutor fired that was investigating Don Jr. and the e-mails that showed obvious corruption. Do you think that would be on the main steam news. C'mon Man!
BYH Dr. Murphy, you are the man! Now let's see if one of our RINO Senators will sign on for a Senate hearing with you. It only takes one representative and one senator to open a Senate hearing on the election. What about it Tillis and Burr, got the stones to do it?
Here's a good one: "No BYH to Rep. Murphy and other politicians who refuse to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's win. These elected officials need to respect democracy. Your candidate lost. It's time to move on." Where were you the last four years? BYH. All I heard from Democrats was Trump stole the election, and impeach, impeach, impeach. Guess what, Now it's our turn.
BYHs, it's funny how if you challenge the election results now it's sedition and treason! What was it called when you did it for the last four years? Just wondering?
BYH and a big thank you to Dr. Murphy for doing what's right. Don't listen to the nay-sayers, we are the ones that voted you in, continue to do our bidding.
BYH American media. Just four short years ago all we heard was “election fraud, Russian election interference, election misinformation." Now and all of a sudden we hear from the same media, “there is no fraud and no way fraud could happen.” Wow, how did it get fixed so fast?
Before you submit an online Bless Your Heart you must check a box that reads, "I'm not a robot." I check the box but feel I am not being honest. You see, I have been married to the same woman for over 50 years. Any man who has reached this milestone of his sentence definitely has robotic tendencies or else he would no longer be in the bonds of marital bliss. I'm not a robot.