BYH to the capitalists who have taken over a Christian holiday that took over a pagan holiday. The gross commercialization of the season makes me wonder how it is that Santa and Satan are composed of the exact same letters and both are depicted as wearing red and having enslaved minions that are not human. Hmmmm.
BYH, bad men hate sin through fear of punishment; good men hate sin through their love of virtue.
BYH, the smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intention.
BYH and learn U.S. history. Several presidents have violated or ignored aspects of the U.S. Constitution while in office: Lincoln, both Roosevelts, Wilson, G.W. Bush and John Adams — the second guy to hold the office under the new Constitution. Yeah, “new” because the first Articles of Confederation was the first and thrown out by a committee that drafted a new one despite being assembled to modify the first.
BMH, my problem is that I want to be spiritually evolved and beat up people, too.
Parking rates may be costing a wee bit more but they still reflect Greenville’s handout to car owners by being so cheap. Park a block or two away and it is still free, BYH.
A big thank you to the local teachers who are teaching our children U.S. geography through stamping dollar bills with the WheresGeorge.com tracking site. I think it is a great way, and my kids love to find these bills in my wallet and enter them. Keep it up!
When you really pay attention, everything is your teacher. BYH.
A mind is like a parachute. It doesn’t work if it’s not open. Frank Zappa. (Bless his heart).
BTH of the person writing about having more resources in the schools to help teachers keep kids in school. I say amen. My son has been in an alternative program for most of his high school career. So sad that he is refused an education with his peers.
Bless our hearts, we are about to experience the chaos, confusion and pain of the insurrectionists running half of one branch of our government (Congress) and ruling over another branch (Supreme Court). Their next play is for the supremes to let the state legislatures run rampant and maybe even let them subvert the popular vote. It’s the only way they can win.
How funny is it that when Democrats win, it’s “elections have consequences.” When Democrats lose, it’s “we need to be more civil and compromise.” Well, it’s going to be that “what’s good for the goose thing.” Buckle up, and let the impeachments begin.