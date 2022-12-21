Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

BYH to the capitalists who have taken over a Christian holiday that took over a pagan holiday. The gross commercialization of the season makes me wonder how it is that Santa and Satan are composed of the exact same letters and both are depicted as wearing red and having enslaved minions that are not human. Hmmmm.

