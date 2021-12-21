BYH to the GOP reader who “paid for my Social Security and Medicare for over 50 years.” Yes, you did, and you can thank the Democrats for it. Over half of Senate Republicans voted against Medicare in 1965 and many voted against Social Security in 1935. Both were programs pushed by the Democrats. Then President Bush tried to convert Social Security to the stock market just before it crashed! Thank goodness Democrats opposed that.
Is there a reason why I never see speeders getting tickets in Greenville? I drive all over town at different times and I’ve seen vehicles speeding everywhere but never see them getting pulled over and given tickets. It’s no wonder Greenville is always close to being the most dangerous city in North Carolina for drivers and pedestrians and bicycle riders and motorcycle riders.
Bless your heart to all of the cat parents out there who have to deal with their cats climbing the Christmas trees. I feel you.
Can you buy insurance to cover theft by porch pirates? It seems it would be worth it if the item you ordered was valuable. The delivery folks seem too busy to ring the doorbell, so I try to keep an eye out for deliveries. I have had some delivered after dark but have been too afraid to retrieve the package until the street seems to quiet down a bit. Stay safe and be quick.
So how’s that global warming going? You don’t hear much about it since COVID and Alec Baldwin shooting that woman. I have loved these warm days but, as I recall, it has been warm at Christmas even before global warming was discovered. Of course Christopher Columbus no longer gets credited with discovering America so maybe he can be the Father of Global Warming instead of Al Gore. At any rate, enjoy the holidays.
Bless the heart of everyone involved with the new stop sign on East Main Street in Winterville. Thank you. It was long overdue. Hopefully it’ll keep people below 45 mph and from driving like fools. Hint, the speed limit is only 25.
Bless your heart Joe Manchin for insisting your Democrat colleagues factor the true costs of their massive socialist giveaway rather than the fabricated short term costs. They call you a bum, but you are really a hero. Our children thank you.
BYH to $3 million for the PGV airport — it could be $10 million. Paint all the walls you want, replace all the flooring, etc., and in the end you still have only one airline that flies to one destination. Don’t waste the money.
BYH to the “lock her up” crowd. Your relative silence regarding punishment for the traitors who stormed the U.S. Capitol and assaulted police officers is deafening.