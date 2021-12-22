Bless your heart to long lines for ECU football concessions this year. Noise level in the stadium is measured in decibels. Just think how much louder it would be to support our team if there were more concessions and faster service to get the fans back in the stands sooner!
Bless your heart Pitt County Schools. I went to watch my daughter’s team play and had to pay a dollar more because of your online pay policy. How about fixing this so we pay the original price for admittance to these games?
BYH to those few loud members of the Pitt County school board for doing away with mandatory masks for all students. Great timing as COVID ramps back up just in time for kids to start the second semester in January. Is there a fund the school board can tap into to pay for my sitter bills when kids are sent home to go online? This was the dumbest decision I’ve seen in a long time.
If your truck gets 12 miles per gallon, hush up about high gas prices and take some personal responsibility. BYH.
BYH to Scottie Montgomery, running back coach for the Indianapolis Colts. I enjoyed seeing you on HBO’s Hard Knocks. I’m glad he was able to move on from ECU.
Bless his heart! A man walks into a library and orders a hamburger. The librarian says, “This is a library.” The man apologizes and whispers, “I’d like a hamburger, please.”
Bless his heart, again! A man walks into a library and asks the librarian for books about paranoia. She whispers, “They’re right behind you!”
BYH, Pitt County Schools, word problem for you: Jane decided to quit attending on-site school after the first six weeks of school. All assignments were completed in two elective classes and she had 100 in each course. Jane then attended virtual school and did half of the assignments for the same electives for the second six weeks and only two assignments for the third six weeks. How does 100 + 50 + 50 equate to a final grade of 74?
Why buy wrapping paper? Just use your CVS receipts. Just one will cover a shirt box. Bless our hearts!
Bless our hearts! The distance from the earth to the moon is three CVS receipts.
Bless our hearts! Turns out the best way to communicate with the Ghost of Christmas Past is via a library fax machine.
It is great that NCDOT adds a few stop signs here and there to slow some law-abiding drivers down and make a couple of intersections safer. Bless their hearts for only doing so after enough people are hurt, maimed or killed in car crashes first. How about considering preventive traffic policies and road designs? The lives saved might be your own family’s.