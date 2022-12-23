...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts
up to 45 kt and extremely rough waters. For the Low Water
Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 PM EST this evening. For
the Low Water Advisory, until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to
hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Power outages after
the strong winds will increase the risk of impacts from the
cold. Damage to pipes will be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves. Plan accordingly in the event power outages
occur. Protect pets and pipes.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Bless your heart to Walter B. Jones rehab nurse Ray Faulkner. I just admire you so much; such a people person, so caring and with a heart of gold. I thank you for all you stand for. We really have a lot of respect for you. There is never a dull moment when you enter the units, just all smiles and laughs. I wish you nothing but the best. We love you, Ray.
All I want for Christmas is for it to be over. The relatives make their obligatory march to your house only to stare at their phones. Fake hugs, fake greetings and $25 gift cards. What can you get with a $25 gift card? Probably get mugged going to the store to deal with the ill store staff. Could relatives just send a Snapchat postcard? Good cheer to all.
So when does the war on Christmas start this year? I am ready and stocked and locked and loaded, but well regulated. For you satire impaired, that was a joke. BYH.
BYH to the reader who considers the inexpensive parking rates for downtown Greenville as a government “handout.” I paid a lot of money for my car and a lot in taxes every year so I expect my local government to subsidize my parking. This is America; if you want to play (i.e. set government policies), you got to pay (i.e. donate to political candidates). How else do developers survive and thrive in Greenville?
BYH, Greenville police officers. A family member recently had a mental health crisis. The officers who went to the home were polite and professional and handled what could have been an extremely difficult situation in a caring and kind way — not only with the patient but also the family. We are most appreciative of the way the entire event was handled. We are lucky to have those officers serving our citizens. Thank you!
According to the emails revealed in the Jan. 6 hearings, there was a network of Republican elected leaders staging a coup of sorts, engaging in coordinated insurrection, and, coincidentally, all spelled out their call for “Marshall Law,” and all misspelled “Martial Law” the same wrong way. Hey, guess what? That crowd controls the U.S. House now. Every vote for a Republican is to blame for what happens next — empowering people that don’t believe in democracy. BYH.
This is a collaborative bless your heart. Hopefully, Brittney Griner will now respect her country. Gas is still about a dollar per gallon more than it was on election day in 2020 ($1.78 a gallon in Askin, N.C.). Inflation is 7.1 percent vs. 1.4 percent. There are 5 million more illegal invaders. Fentanyl deaths are at a record high, so are food and everyday necessities. Thank you, President Biden.