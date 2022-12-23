Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

Bless your heart to Walter B. Jones rehab nurse Ray Faulkner. I just admire you so much; such a people person, so caring and with a heart of gold. I thank you for all you stand for. We really have a lot of respect for you. There is never a dull moment when you enter the units, just all smiles and laughs. I wish you nothing but the best. We love you, Ray.

All I want for Christmas is for it to be over. The relatives make their obligatory march to your house only to stare at their phones. Fake hugs, fake greetings and $25 gift cards. What can you get with a $25 gift card? Probably get mugged going to the store to deal with the ill store staff. Could relatives just send a Snapchat postcard? Good cheer to all.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.