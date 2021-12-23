The DWI photos serve as a great deterrent. I do not want to see myself looking out from the DWI Wall of Fame in The Daily Reflector. If I do decide to ride around while drinking liquor, it will not be anywhere near Winterville. The members of the Winterville Police Department can sniff out a drunk quicker than a bloodhound can catch a convict.
BYH Greenville government, it seems there has been a never-ending complaint about traffic safety. The past few weeks this issue has been highlighted in BYH. Greenville continues to be one of the most dangerous places to be on the road. As one writer questioned: Why aren’t these speeders given tickets? Our streets are racetracks. I complain to the police, to the traffic department and to my City Council person … no changes! Just remember to seek change the next time you fill out your ballots. Maybe someone will run that has traffic safety as a priority.
No tickets for speeders? Well I got pulled over in my neighborhood and am grateful for the written warning. I’m not speeding anymore.
BYH Pitt County Schools: I’m going to make a prediction. The optional masks policy beginning with the return of students and staff in January will be replaced by mandatory mask wearing in February. Raise your hand if you’re a fellow teacher and you agree with me!
BMH, I’m like a cat. I sleep until I am hungry, then eat until I am sleepy.
To the rebuttal on Social Security and Medicare. You are correct about the Republicans voting against both a hundred years ago. Unfortunately the Democratic party was a different animal then. Not anything like they are now.
To the “Bless Your Hearter” who tried to blame the Republicans for trying to change Medicare and Social Security years ago. Since its founding in 1829, the Democratic party has fought against every civil rights initiative and has a long history of discrimination. It defended slavery, started the Civil War, opposed Reconstruction, founded the Klu Klux Klan, imposed segregation, perpetrated lynching and fought against the Civil Rights Act of the 1950s and 1960s.
To the one saying we should thank the Democrats for Social Security. OK, but I will also thank them for bankrupting it — knowing after paying into it for 45 years (thank me!), I will get nothing. Typical of a government run/ruined program, it is mismanaged and fraught with fraud.
How’s that global warming going? It’s going great thanks to folks like you. Sad outcomes ahead for our children and grandchildren.
BYH, be scared, be very scared. Next year will be pronounced “2020, too.”