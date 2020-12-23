BYH, everybody have a safe, happy and healthy Christmas and New Year!
BYH to the Rose Lady of Brook Valley. In spring, summer and fall she shares fragrant brightly colored roses from her garden with neighbors, friends, and shut-ins around Greenville. December is even better. She transforms into the Fudge Lady sharing bags and tins of creamy fudge — the kind one tucks away to be treasured piece by rich chocolaty piece. Her spirit of love and giving warms us throughout the year. Thanks, and blessings to you.
BYH, Donna Davis, for your wonderful article on Mike Hamer. His music, spiritual energy, and joyful outlook continue to inspire so many who knew him. Your writing skill has shared Mike’s genius for living with those he never met. Many thanks.
BYH, you know when you buy a bag of salad and it gets all brown and soggy? Well, cookies don’t do that.
BYH Daily Reflector. Thank you for the gift wrapping paper. I retrofitted eight pages on a big box. Recyclable and saved a roll of wrapping paper. Keep giving us this!
To those who object to prison inmates being high on the list to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, no bless your heart, not even the gentle rebuke version. Inmates live in — and prison guards work in — crowded conditions. The state has not lived up to basic care for either group during this pandemic. And note: Withholding care from those who have gotten caught transgressing doesn’t make our own transgressions, legal or not, any less.
BOH, not only James Scott Farren, but the bathroom remodelers, when a commercial for the one that is constantly on came on ABC, I switched to CBS, the same commercial was playing.
BYH Best Buy. In a year when we’ve lost so much, your response to COVID has actually been a positive experience. I’ve bought items online and used curbside pick up a couple of times recently. From the easy-to-use app to the safe, nearly contact-less experience, to seeing young people employed and getting good exercise going out to cars, it was a winner. Thank you.
Bless our hearts, teachers. We made it to Christmas break! School board members and Pitt County Schools administrators, please look at the increased cases and quarantines since Thanksgiving break. Please decide soon that students will not return until Jan. 18 at the earliest. How many high school teachers have not had to get a COVID test? Not many is my guess
We must stamp out supremacy in any form! What makes student loans feel like they are supreme over other types of loans. All loans must be treated equally! No favoritism for student loans. Treat us all fair!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.