This follows my earlier suggestion that drivers immediately move when the light turns green. Those who dawdle for whatever reason will often get rear-ended. The vehicle code must be changed from “driving too fast for conditions” to “driving too slow when the light turns green!” Now, the last three cars can clear the intersection without running the red light.
Whose stupid idea was it to block off through traffic in the parking lot from Ollie’s to the police station near 10th Street? Put in traffic control strips, but don’t make me take dangerous detours just to get back on 10th!
Bless our hearts. We had better wake up and change our ways. With everything going on in America, we should be pulling together and not tearing each other down. It’s not the time for a lot of drama. Remember, no one, absolutely no one, is exempt from the coronavirus. It is so sad, all the people who have died from this horrible disease. The late Elijah Cummings said it so well: “We’re better than this.”
Bless my poor ignorant heart. I did not know that at least four men from Greenville Utilities could come on my property and cut up a living tree that is totally on my property without so much as a word to me, and I was home at the time.
Woo whoo! I get $600 from the government for COVID-19 relief! That will pay my mortgage for a whole year. Well maybe not, BMH.
Please tell me, Democrats, what the heck does $10 million going toward Pakistani gender studies have to do with coronavirus relief in the U.S. You people are crazy. Bless your heart.
Let’s see, I paid about $25,000 in income tax last year and the wonderful government is going to send me $600 because the state has us shut down. I have a better idea. I’d rather send the government $600 a year and keep the $25,000 for myself.
BYH to all the parents who are doing the virtual classwork for you children. You guarantee that not only will they be ignorant, but they will be forever dependent on other people. You are doing them no favors.
Bless our hearts for the great society we have become. Looking at the list for rollout of the COVID vaccine, we see health care workers, nursing homes, politicians, media personalities, etc, etc. I see telemarketers at least as important as politicians and media personalities.
Bless the hearts of the Pitt County school board. Please do not ask students and staff to return after Christmas break. The schools are responsible for spreading COVID after returning to school after the Thanksgiving break. Teachers and entire classrooms were sent home because of contact. Stop the madness.