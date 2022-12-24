BYH Canada. Take your darn cold front back!
A no BYH to those hackers who charge stuff to other people’s accounts. Shame on you! Hope you get lots of coal from Santa this year!
All I want for Christmas is a president, not an orange fascist. Oh wait, that’s exactly what we got when JB beat Trump. Well worth a buck more per gallon! BMH.
BTH of the writer comparing Santa to Satan. One of these two violates the laws of physics, is surrounded by little creatures that do his bidding, is always watching people’s behaviors, enters your living dwelling in the dark of the night, tempts people with material goods and wealth, coverts with horned animals, is often depicted as being red, and dwells in a location of extreme temperature — and the other one is just the devil.
BYH, be kind.
Bless their hearts, the city of Greenville needs to shut down the off-leash dog parks immediately. If the wrong dog owner was put in that situation, dogs and owners might get killed. Especially this day and time. And one final note, if you’re not a responsible dog parent, you don’t need one.
Now that the Google owns our brain, if there is something you don’t know, you’re just being lazy. BYH.
A no BYH to those people who used my debit card info to use Uber. That is wrong and I cancelled my debit card thanks to your selfish stupidity about not using your own. And I don’t even do Uber! Hope karma is good to you, card thief!
After the first baby is born on Mars, birth certificates will have to start listing “Planet of birth.” BYH!
I don’t know why it’s taken me 54 years to figure the meaning of this name out (I was 10 when it aired), I never really thought much about it, but whoever created HR Pufnstuf was really PUFFIN’ some STUFF! Some good stuff! BMH!
BYH, fun science fact: Jupiter has 67 moons.
NASA, via Google, says 80. See, we’re not lazy.
BYH. Here we go again. Dog park membership. It was a tragedy that a puppy was killed. What’s next? No electric cars on the roads?
We are not going back to fossil fuels. The planet is being destroyed by the emissions. Get over it, BYH.
“If I give you a dollar, you will be one dollar richer and I’ll be one dollar poorer. But if I give you an idea, you will have a new idea, but I shall still have it, too.” Einstein. Bless his heart.
What is happening with the UNC football team? They are hemorrhaging players to the portal like a decapitated zombie! No NIL money? Bless their hearts.
Too bad the law enforcement agencies in Pitt County ignore the safety signs in front of South Central High School. It’s too bad someone has to get hurt before they enforced the laws.
