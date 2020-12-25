Bless your heart to the elderly lady who used to work at the Grifton Mission on Wednesdays and Saturdays. You were such a joy to be around. You greeted everyone with a big smile, which we all need these days. A lot of us are hoping you will be back soon. In the meantime, you are such a nice and pleasant person, stay safe.
BYH to the Harris Teeter shopper behind me in the checkout line on Dec 18. I asked him to go ahead of me because he only had a few items. When I moved forward to check out I was told he had left money for our groceries. My husband and I appreciate the generous gift. We will remember his act of kindness and pay it forward throughout the year. Thank you and Merry Christmas to that gentleman.
BYH! What a wonderful Christmas present it would be to not have a constant barrage of lawyer ads trolling for work! No more ads with lawyers on top of trucks, posing with tractors or dogs or driving by in a car spouting advertisement for their business. A quiet week without suing one another. Merry Christmas!
Sure is a strange holiday season. My wife has the covidarona and all of a sudden she wants to kiss me. She hasn’t allowed me near her for some years now. Does the COVID make you love your husband all over again? Or is there another reason for the passion?
“It’s not about how many times you fall; it’s about how many times you get back up,” I said. “That’s not how sobriety tests work, sir,” said the officer. Bless his heart.
BYH Patrick Eubanks and all your employees at EMI Mechanical. We thank you for all the good that you do for Farmville and surrounding areas. You give back so much. You and your employees go the extra mile. BYH
People need to get their heart right. The Lord is trying to tell us something, with all this going on. People need to get their heart right and live for Jesus.
We would like to thank Amy and Brian for delivering our Daily Reflector on time and in good order regardless of the weather or pandemic. God bless them both.
This is for the Bless Your Heart lady who was complaining about robocalls. I have a number for a do-not-call list. The number is 1-888-382-1222, and it works. You won’t get calls for a while, then eventually will you will start getting calls again. But it’s a pretty good temporary fix.
To the kind black gentlemen on Saturday, Dec. 12, at East 10th Street Food Lion. I want to say thank you for paying for my groceries. May God bless you abundantly.
Bless our hearts, I sure do miss the Brook Valley cut-through postings. How do the Christmas lights look this year?