A Big BYH to County Manager Janis Gallagher for earning parliamentary expertise. Janis is a tremendous asset to our community and we thank her for all she does to make Greenville a better place to live. Keep up the great work, Janis.
The lion and the tiger may be more powerful, but the wolf doesn’t perform in the circus. It’s all in the respect. BOH.
BTHs, some folks’ specifics involve a lot of generalities.
BYH to all of the drivers who still can’t seem to grasp the concept that speed kills. Slow down, especially when the weather is bad; the life you save might be your own.
BTHs to the ambulance and fire personnel trying to save lives driving around Greenville while the entire town was shopping on the windy Friday before Christmas. Thank you!
And the utility workers too!
To NCDOT, who do we have to pay off to get some attention on Highland Avenue in Grifton? This is the main road into Grifton and it has not seen any improvements in 30 years while others get paved several times. We who use the road pay taxes and vote.
BYH to the person who became sick while watching the Jan. 6 report. It appears that Jack Nicholson was right when he said, “You can’t handle the truth!”
BYH, gasoline prices have dropped from as high as $4.50 per gallon, to a current low of $2.62 per gallon (Walmart on Memorial), a drop of $1.88 per gallon without any of the specific actions you point out that President Biden should take. Once again, market forces are setting the price of a commodity.
One certainty of life is that you can not eradicate stupidity and gullibility. BYH to all the folks getting their “facts” from social media.
BOH, the Andromeda galaxy is falling toward the Milky Way at 700,000 miles per hour.
Live such that you can look back with no regrets. Bless our hearts.
Go as far as you can see. When you get there, you can see farther. Bless your heart.
BYH, the path of least resistance ... is usually the darkest path in the woods.
BTHs of kind and supportive co-workers who uplifted us throughout a difficult year. What a wonderful difference you make.
Good try on the “bird flu” thing and the price of eggs. The price went from 99 cents per dozen for grade A large at Food Lion to over $2.50 in the winter of 2021. No bird flu until 2022. So yes, it’s Joe’s fault.
BYH, starve a child, feed a corporation.
BMH, I was born with nothing, and still have most of it.
If Biden had just left the oil, coal and fuel industry alone, just the way President Trump had it, the gas prices would never have changed.