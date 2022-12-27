Bless Your Heart

A Big BYH to County Manager Janis Gallagher for earning parliamentary expertise. Janis is a tremendous asset to our community and we thank her for all she does to make Greenville a better place to live. Keep up the great work, Janis.

The lion and the tiger may be more powerful, but the wolf doesn’t perform in the circus. It’s all in the respect. BOH.