Bless your heart to The Refuge for blessing our whole community. Y’all have made Christmas so wonderful!
Thank you to all those who spread so much joy by decorating with lights for the holidays, especially the homes on Fernwood and Harrell who provided such amazing shows! May God give you back in 2021 all the joy you shared with us!
BYH to the Greenville mayor and council for giving my tax money to a company that supports the sweepstakes industry. And the company is located outside the city limits. What’s going on?
Walter Jones Jr. was an independent, authentic and genuine profile in courage. Greg Murphy is nothing more than a toady for Trump. Bless my heart that sure misses Walter.
Bless your heart Pitt County Commissioner Mike Fitzpatrick. If you intended to serve as a liberal Democrat you should have run as one. Enjoy but remember: an elephant never forgets!
Absolutely no BYH to Commissioner Lauren White for her ignorant, reckless publicity stunt to declare Pitt County a “sanctuary county,” exempt from state or federal COVID safety regulations. You clearly value money over people. Thanks to the sensible and intelligent other commissioners who wisely shut down White’s ridiculous motion.
BYH to those who credit Trump with the pre-pandemic economy with its creation of jobs and its low 4 percent unemployment rate. Actually, it was even more stunning than that. Many of us got not just one but two jobs because one job couldn’t pay the rent. Build back better.
No BYH to the person trying to convince people that by being in church God won’t protect them. There is a possibility you only read part of the Bible because the scriptures also state that wherever two or three are gathered together in his name that he’d be there also. Don’t just read one or two scriptures, read the entire Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth (BIBLE).
BYH, DR, you dedicate a portion of your newspaper to DWI cases. Why not also dedicate part of that page to photos and names of deadbeat parents, moms and dads, who are not paying child support but are leaving that burden on others, including taxpayers?
BYH to all those who have adopted cherished pets from the Animal Shelter or other animal rescue organizations. There are so many sweet pets that will enrich your life for years to come and would love a forever home.
BYH people. I know that this was a rough year but why is everyone so focused on the negative things? Didn’t anything good happen to anyone in 2020? It did in my life. I got to live another year in the greatest country in the world. Let’s be more positive in 2021.
