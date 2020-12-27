Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Holiday break school meals
Pitt County Schools will offer free curbside meals during the holiday break. A week’s worth of takeout breakfasts and lunches will be available Monday at Wintergreen Intermediate School (9:50-10:30 a.m.), Eastern Elementary (10-10:45 a.m.), Wellcome Middle (11 a.m.-noon), A.G. Cox (12:30-1:30 p.m.) and Farmville Middle (1-1:30 p.m.). Families may pick up meals for their children at any participating location, and children do not have to be enrolled in Pitt County Schools to receive meals, which are available up to age 18. No registration is required, but a limited number of meals will be available at each location. To receive meals, adults must present school-issued cards and identification or have children accompany them to the site. Visit www.pitt.k12.nc.us/domain/2049 for a schedule or more information.
Adult sports
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is offering adult activities in multiple sports starting early next year at H. Boyd Lee Park. A five-week doubles cornhole league will be played on Tuesday and Thursday evenings Jan. 12 through Feb. 18. Call 329-4550 for information. A pickleball clinic will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays Feb. 8-March 3. Call 329-4550. Registration for an adult basketball league is Feb. 11 with play beginning Feb. 22. Call Sophie Duncan at 329-4267 or email her at sduncan@greenvillenc.gov.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site will be closed New Year’s Day and open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Medispa supports cause
Beauty Bar Medispa in Greenville is donating $1 to NC Stop Human Trafficking for every retail product purchase. The partnership will assist in the acquisition and distribution of items for survivors of human trafficking locally and bolster education and awareness programs. The business also is offering survivors free tattoo removal treatments at traffickers often brand victims with tattoos. The business at 1021 Red Banks Road offers a range of rejuvenating skin treatments and hair removal. Visit beautybarmedispa.com.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Give blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.