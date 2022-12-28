Bless Your Heart

Just watched an interview with N.C. State Auditor Beth Wood on “Front Row” with Mark Rotterman on PBS. Bless her heart. We are so lucky to have her. She is well-liked by Republicans and Democrats. She is honest and fair. I sure wish we had more people working for us like her. I was extremely impressed. Way to go Beth.

Everyone who submits a BYH has a computer connected to the internet. Anyone can look up that bird flu has killed about 40 million egg-laying chickens in the U.S. causing prices to go up, but somehow it’s JB’s fault.