BYH to the one that said parents should co-teach with the school system. The ones I know that feel that way do and they have kids who are the best students and the most well-behaved. Instead of throwing shade maybe you could help out as well.
BMH. Trump says to take the vaccine.
BYH, the early bird may get the worm, but it’s the second mouse that gets the cheese.
Bless our Greenville hearts again! Traveled to Lil Washington, gas at Speedway was $2.76. Gas at Speedway in G’Vegas was $2.94. If there is someone at Speedway who can explain this, please do so! If not, then Speedway should be charged with criminal intent to price gouge!
BOH, the country is in a mess! Both parties should get us some new blood. We don’t need another Trump, Obama, Clinton, Biden or Harris. Leadership is geriatric or incompetent or both with the Dem’s leadership nearly all over 80 and the Republicans not far behind. How can we move forward when we are on a merry-go-round with the same old faces that are being proposed for the next elections? Bah, humbug.
If we legalize all drugs and release all drug-related prisoners then we will save massive amounts of money. Give every person the right to choose whatever drugs they desire. “My body, my choice.” Let us move forward with less government interference in our lives. Forgive all student loans and forgive all other types of loans. Neither a borrower nor lender be. Live free and visit the Brook Valley shortcut. Lovely decorations.
BYH to the snowflakes. In the real world you don’t get a participation trophy; not everyone is a winner. There are no “safe spaces.” Screaming doesn’t make you right. No one owes you anything. Crying doesn’t solve problems. Nothing is free in this world. And people are going to say things you don’t like. You are not special.
BYH President Joe Biden! You have delivered us from the unsecured border walls on our southern borders. You have improved the economy and cut deflation below the Donald Trump era. The USA is so much better off. Low gas prices, low food prices, food shelves shocked, Russia and China and other world leaders are so afraid of you. Thank you for delivering this country from Donald Trump.
So here’s the deal. Anti-vaxxers, you choose no vaccination, so you choose no hospital care. You can’t dismiss the medical science of vaccination but expect medical science to treat you if you get COVID. Stick to your beliefs. Stop taking up hospital beds that are needed for critical patients who need them — and yes, they were vaccinated and boosted but they are not getting needed beds because of you. Enough of your not caring!