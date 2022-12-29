A BYH to those who get upset about a person trying to catch up on their stuff. If it was reversed, this person wouldn’t get rid of items that they had given you. You need to take a chill pill.
A no BYH to family members who act like they care but they really don’t. You don’t spend enough time to get to know them, let alone judge them. Put yourself in their shoes. They’re not a robot! Remember that and karma might be good to you.
C’mon, TV news. We need to get the weather but not every five minutes. Give us some news.
Hyphenated. Non-hyphenated. Oh, the irony. BYH.
BYH, there are three types of people in this world: those who count their blessings and those who are bad with math.
Looking at a picture of Bob Dylan, bless his heart, here was the saying on his shirt: “Everything passes. Everything changes. Just do what you think you should do.”
If it is important to you, you will find a way. If it is not, you will find an excuse. BYH.
The universe is not only stranger than we imagine, it is stranger than we can imagine. BOH.
An article about Greenville is featured on the front page of The Washington Post and there’s no local news about it anywhere?
BYH Democrats! Looks like President Trump was correct on everything he ever said or did. I agree that he spoke what was on his mind many times — too many. He said that Trump Tower was wire tapped; he said that the 2020 election was rigged. It was rigged by the highest level of our law enforcement, the FBI and DOJ. No matter how much you hate him, he was right!
Bless their heart, with so many Republicans pleading the 5th Amendment in their sworn testimonies, the party of the 2nd Amendment is hereby known as the party of the 5th Amendment.
BYH to all of those fooled by Biden and the Democrats. It has finally come out how Biden used the FBI to cover up Hunter’s crimes and the payoff money that Biden has been giving to Ukraine to hush up the unlawful dealings in that country. Biden and Hunter have both committed crimes and should be charged accordingly. I wonder how much coverup the FBI did in the last election between Trump and Biden?
Bless our heart, an unpunished coup attempt just becomes a training exercise.
I just read an article regarding speed bumps in Raleigh. It seems that speeders are out of control and the city is being proactive and installing a number of traffic-calming devices to protect their residents. Wonder if Greenville will ever be that proactive? Removing intersection cameras answers that question.
BYH America! Time for those in the “woke” moment to wake up and cancel the “cancel culture.” Enough is enough.