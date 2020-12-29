BYH to the person who states God will protect you from COVID in church. My husband’s cousin and his wife caught COVID in church. Yes, contact tracing was done. He died last week. Everyone needs to stay at home and wear masks and use the common sense that God gave us.
Bless your heart to every stranger who said “Merry Christmas” to me. I’m a low-key kind of Christmas guy, but I like that we have a simple way to acknowledge and affirm each other during the season.
BYH to Tom Campbell and NC Spin. For years you have brought “balanced debate from the Old North State” to our televisions and have provided intelligent, civilized discourse from across the political spectrum. What a splendid gift it has been especially during a highly polarized time.
Bless your heart to the Harris Teeter cashier who chased me down to give me a bag of groceries that I had left behind. And another BYH to her for humoring me when I said, “I did that on purpose just so I could see you again.”
BYH, the fastest mammal in the world is a toddler who has just been asked what’s that in their mouth.
BYH, people, please be careful out there this New Year’s Eve! Last year I got so drunk I took a cab home. Being in a cab, I had no trouble at a license checkpoint, which was a great relief because I’d never driven a cab before. Now I’m wondering what to do with that cab in my garage.
BYH, I love to see other people succeeding. Life is a journey, not a competition.
BYH, banks should do a better job keeping their ATMs filled. This is the fifth one I’ve been to this weekend that said insufficient funds!
BYH to commissioners White and Coulson. My fellow small business owners and are so glad you’re standing up for us. I guess the other commissioners think that business owners have bottomless money pockets. Do any of those commissioners know hard difficult it is to get help? Some of us have had to invent ways to stay open. To all of you, we actually want to work!
BOH. Did you ever notice that all the people vehemently advocating that small businesses be shut down indefinitely are getting paychecks from government or institutions? Economically secure, they are demanding that business owners and their employees earn no income. Don’cha just love this country?
Retirement is a scam. You scrimp and save all your life, then after six months you have done all those things you dreamed of only to realize it was just a dream. So you try to reconnect with family but they wish to be left alone. So you walk around the big box stores trying to buy something for grandkids who do not want it.
