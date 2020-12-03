BYH to the person who previously wrote into this column recommending visiting the Sycamore Baptist Hill Memorial at night time. The person was spot on as the lighting on the colored glass window pains are absolutely spectacular. I recommend visiting the memorial at night and you do not even have to get out of your car.
BYH to folks wearing masks. How hard is it for you to understand that the mask needs to cover both your nose and mouth? A mask covering only your chin is useless. Cover your nose and mouth or stay home.
What is the word for a person who dismisses science and then is excited by a vaccine? DR needs to sponsor a new word contest.
BMH, I don’t get enough credit for all the things I manage not to say.
Sick and tired of hearing about the black artists being denied their opportunity to express themselves. Political statements are not art.
BYH those bemoaning furloughed employees while others already retired are back on payroll. Furloughs happen when activities supported by those positions aren’t occurring (cafeterias closed, no student activities, etc.) and funds to pay salaries aren’t collected. Unfortunate, yes, but they haven’t lost their jobs; they will come back. Retirees are brought back part-time when valuable skills/knowledge are needed that aren’t easily found and are funded differently. Apples and oranges. Meanwhile, administrators are taking pay cuts!
Bless the heart of Pitt County, more like a trash pit. Trash is littering nearly every roadway in and out of town, the ditches, stormwater grates and the fields. To the owners of Dollar General on Davenport Farm Road, please clean up that unsightly mess!
No BYH to the mainstream media for a very obvious slanted stream of lies and omissions of “reporting” during the past four-plus years toward President Trump. It has been estimated they reported 95 percent negative “stories.” Still waiting to see the 5 percent. Absolutely no vetting for former VP Joe Biden. Example, Biden said that Antifa is an idea and never was never challenged. Also, big tech is complicit in similar activities. All affected election.
BYH, I find it amusing that all these formerly anti-government surveillance and imposition-on-our-lives people suddenly now are more than happy to supply all their information to their dear leader, the big brother of all big brothers. Anybody who has ever donated to the Trump organization is now in a database of suckers and marks, bilked for whatever they can get. You probably are being keystroked traced.
BYH, a system cannot function when you cannot trust the vote!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.