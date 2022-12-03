Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 The Daily Reflector

Golf Digest asks if Tiger would ever drive a cart on the PGA Tour. The short answer is “no.” Tiger is a great driver of the ball, but a car, not so much, BHH.

Thank you, Ebenezer Scrooge, for your BYHs saying that Toys for Tots is a welfare scam, gay people “make” white guys commit mass shootings, young people are all freeloaders, and President Biden wants to get rid of white people. In order: False, false, false, and false. Glad to clear that up. Merry Christmas, sir!

