Golf Digest asks if Tiger would ever drive a cart on the PGA Tour. The short answer is “no.” Tiger is a great driver of the ball, but a car, not so much, BHH.
Thank you, Ebenezer Scrooge, for your BYHs saying that Toys for Tots is a welfare scam, gay people “make” white guys commit mass shootings, young people are all freeloaders, and President Biden wants to get rid of white people. In order: False, false, false, and false. Glad to clear that up. Merry Christmas, sir!
You will reach marital bliss when you pass the 25-year mark. At that time your wife will tell you that you ruined her life. The marital bliss part comes in when you agree with your wife but don’t say that you are sorry. That is a sign of maturity that unmarried folks never achieve. Stay strong for the children.
If you are purchasing Christmas presents for us old folks do not buy light-colored clothing. We spill things, so pick out something that hides stains. Paisley clothing hides stains and is considered rather trendy by the elderly. Gravy stains are part and parcel of getting older. Embrace the stains and see if you can pick them out among that paisley stuff. It’s a game for us old folks. Like Minecraft or something.
BYH, PJ Connelly. You want us to be like Raleigh so bad with the parking app and social districts. The only ways we are catching up with Raleigh are high crime and rent prices.
Sometimes, your first step toward forgiveness is realizing that the other person is a complete idiot. Bless your heart.
Bless your heart, here is some ancient Chinese wisdom: “If your plan is for one year, plant rice. If your plan is for ten years, plant trees. If your plan is for a hundred years, educate children.”
BYH, from 1659-1681 the Puritans outlawed the celebration of Christmas in Massachusetts. They hated its pagan roots and excess. Meaning the only group to ever ban Christmas ... was Christians. And not to burst your bubble, but doesn’t (pre-Christian) Jeremiah 10, 1-5 admonish us not to cut down a tree and deck it with silver and gold like the pagans? Do explain that one, please.
Should wives be allowed to leave the marital bed due to your “alleged snoring?” It could possibly be the biggest scam going today. A loving and attentive wife can cure her husband of snoring. I think that is in the Bible or maybe Henry said it on his show. Men, take back control! (Please don’t print my name because sleeping alone in the bed is not as bad as sleeping in the car.)
Bless my heart, I have limited time left on this planet and I’m not going to spend it being a watered-down version of myself just so people can like me.