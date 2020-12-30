Look at the past five football seasons of East Carolina Pirate football. Just one question. Is it too late to get Ruff back? Talk about a bad decision. What were the masterminds thinking? Or maybe that cheap wine that bites like an adder?
Colleges benefit greatly from student loans. How about we make the colleges responsible for the debt? If college is so great then the college should guarantee a job that pays enough to pay the debt. If the job is not forthcoming then the college pays the loan. Of course that will not happen. The Ivy Tower is too high in the sky to take responsibility for anything.
BYH, if wishing someone “Happy Holidays” makes you truly upset, you need to look up the difference between “Christian” and “Christian Supremacist.”
Tried to watch TV Sunday night and instead watched 13. Yes 13 commercials in a row. Bless my heart.
BYH to our departing president. You certainly did not drain the swamp, but you sure are pardoning a lot of them.
BYH to those who traveled for the Christmas holidays. If your intention was to move your inheritance up a few years, you may have done some good.
BYH, did God create man, or did man create God?
BYH, you can’t be honest and politically correct at the same time.
Hello Pitt County school board members. Do you have a plan for “back to school” second semester? Covid cases are continuing to increase. Remember March 13, 2020? Not a case to be found and schools closed. Now, Pitt County is in the “red,” yet we’re scheduled to return as if there are no threats to student, family or staff wellness. What are you waiting for?
Laughing how Facebook folks posts pictures of gatherings with no masks when these folks don’t live in their household. Thanks for being irresponsible and putting those of us who sat home alone to ensure no spread of COVID-19 at risk. Can’t wait to find later how you and others who ignored CDC guidelines ended up due to being selfish. Don’t be a Trumpster who says it’s false
I still think one of the dumbest things I have seen are the TV reporters standing all alone, not a soul with in 50 yards, trying to report a story with a mask on. Bless their dumb hearts
I didn’t know Walter Jones very well, but I’m sure he would want fair, and honest elections. BHH
I’m trying not to get COVID. I wear my mask, stay at home unless I go to Lowe’s or the grocery store, and I only drink alcohol before 10 p.m. and my savings are about wiped out. Gov. Cooper, I’m safe right?
BYH, there are two ways of spreading light, one is to be a candle, and the other is to be the mirror that reflects it.
