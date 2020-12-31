BYH, when looking back at this year, then literally hindsight will be 2020.
BYH, whenever you hear them talk about “signature matching” or “signature audits” in reference to voting ballots, just know that is just a voter suppression tactic. Signatures change over the years. I recently saw a 30-year-old signature of mine, completely different. Besides, you can get hold of a hundred ballots, but just try to come up with their Social Security last 4 digits. That is airtight. Just try getting someone’s digits. You can’t.
BYH Greenville. My out-of-town family members visiting over the holidays were so impressed by our parks and playgrounds, and they are from larger cities. Sometimes we don’t see the green grass in our own yards.
Bless Your Heart Pitt County school board for not considering the health and well-being of your students, teachers and staff by sending everyone back to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 6. Look around at many of our surrounding counties who have decided to follow the science and are starting back to school remotely. Think safety first!
Bless your heart Pitt County teachers. Go to work and do your job like everyone else that is working during this pandemic. Wear a mask and wash your hands. I am tired of hearing you guys complain about having to work during the pandemic. You parents also need to keep your kids home if they are not in school. Stop them from hanging out with everyone for three weeks. School and home only.
Bless their heart you can tell some offices within the Pitt County courthouse are not taking COVID seriously.
No BYH to whomever was responsible for the closing of the Sycamore Hill COVID testing site. It was quick, efficient and the staff was really nice. Your only choice now is waiting in line for hours at Vidant. Please reconsider opening another site in Pitt County!
You might want to try CVS. They have three sites in Pitt County that offer no-cost testing, but you have to register: https://cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.
Hmmm. Not sure which is more remarkable, a president that sees the pardon power as a way to reward friends, or that the president has so many friends who need pardons.
One study found that 57 percent of college students have not graduated within a six-year period. I think that is due to student loans and floppsy-woppsy parents who tolerate their children’s lackadaisical attitude toward hard work. Shorten high school by two years and shorten college as well. Push the kids out of the nest into the cold, dark world. Unhappiness is your future so grasp it early in life.