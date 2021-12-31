BYH to those who push for climate change legislation. I think there would be more support if there was more concern for environmental changes we can make now. Where is the concern for trash along the roads, dirty rivers and streams, pollution in the oceans, and the overuse of plastic that will never go away, and many others? How can we get on board until those problems are addressed first?
Bless your heart to self-appointed life coaches. Just because you get counseling every other day does not mean you are a therapist.
BYH to the brainwashed people who think that only Republicans don’t wear masks while shopping. You should stop watching The View and educate yourself.
BYH to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners for acquiring the office building on First Street along the riverfront. It is my understanding that the City of Greenville and the county have no roadmap or building plans for our downtown to incentivize development. I can see why the building sat for sale for so long. Those who fail to plan plan to fail. Get a plan!
Shout out Tammy at the Winterville Food Lion. She went above and beyond to get my item from the truck that had just been delivered. It was the one thing I needed to finish my Christmas dinner.
BYH to all the downtown wanna-be real estate professionals complaining about the Pitt County commissioners purchasing a building on First Street in front of Town Common. Why are you so upset? You could have borrowed money from a bank or gathered investors to buy the building. Talk is cheap!
Bless my heart, I find that a duck’s opinion of me is very much influenced by whether or not I have bread.
Back during the presidential campaign I seem to recall that Joe Biden had a plan to end COVID. So what happened to the plan? Shouldn’t he reveal his plan and get on with it? Or just another empty campaign promise?
BYH, some say that the problem with Christianity is that it is not taught in school. The problem with Christianity is that it is not taught in churches.
Bless our hearts, another day in Greenville, another pedestrian or bicyclist struck and hurt in Greenville. More people are afraid of the dangerousness of Greenville drivers and our horribly designed roads. C’mon PJ, let’s value people over cars’ speed in our town. After all, people vote more often than cars.
Bless their hearts. Boston has plenty of weenies to go in their beans. The Boston College football team can fill that need!
“Let’s go Brandon” translated is “(expletive) you Biden.” Google it. Express your displeasure with the president but don’t use profanity. Show some class and bless your heart.