Bless Your Heart

The Daily Reflector is pausing Bless Your Heart after today. Some of the feedback we have received follows. View more at reflector.com/opinion/bless_your_heart/.

BOH, please do not eliminate the BYH section. I love reading the crazy and curious posts. We all know there are a gazillion different opinions, many based on fake news and fantasy, but it is a unique insight into our community with all its loveliness and warts. BYH has always been a way to spotlight personal/group shortcomings without nastiness. Even though some BYHs are nasty, it only reflects poorly on the sender, not the paper.

