BOH, please do not eliminate the BYH section. I love reading the crazy and curious posts. We all know there are a gazillion different opinions, many based on fake news and fantasy, but it is a unique insight into our community with all its loveliness and warts. BYH has always been a way to spotlight personal/group shortcomings without nastiness. Even though some BYHs are nasty, it only reflects poorly on the sender, not the paper.
Please don’t eliminate BYH. All southerners know what BYH really means. It is a way to say a perceived truth about someone in a “backhanded way” It was never meant as a compliment. I know the submissions get out of line sometimes, but it does show what some people really think. It is not a reflection of the paper. I get a good laugh or shake of the head every time I read it.
No BYH to considering eliminating this section. I live for the BYH section. Would you really kill me that way?
Do not suspend the BYH section! Just use editorial discretion. Make people make political points in the letters section.
We can’t have nice things! A few people with thin skin complain and the rest of us have to suffer. You will shoot yourself in the foot if you do this. It is the main reason for my subscription, but at least I’ll re-subscribe during next year’s bingo season. Don’t succumb, keep the BYH section!
Please stop printing Bless your Heart! Just like social media, it can be humorous but also very insulting and hateful! Social media is not a positive thing!
Not meaning to be ugly but I’m a little sick of the Bless your Heart column. All people do is try to run other people down. It’s childish for grown people to act this way. I used to enjoy it but not anymore. Do away with it is my vote.
BYH used to be funny and enjoyable reading but it has become a place where nameless trolls for the most part have taken over. It may come as a shock to you but most of us don’t care about your opinion. Got something to say? Write a letter and sign your name.
Bless your heart, BYH. You’ve had a good run but you have gotten old and nasty. You have become unbearable and sad. Since there isn’t enough staff to keep an eye on you, you need to be silenced. I vote for your demise. Thank you. I would say “no offense,” but you are doing just that — offending someone far too often.
BYH to the DR. With the new year approaching, please create a new Bless Your Heart column. Simple guidelines: No trash talking, no politics, no religious comments, no racial comments. Easy peasy. Or wish a farewell to the BYH column. I suspect the latter would be best.