When the package says, “Tear here,” how many times does that actually work? Lately every time I “Tear here” it does not tear at all or either it is uneven. Us old folks have a hard enough time getting into a pack of crackers. Can you get a concealed carry license to carry around a small pair of scissors? “Officer, I have a pair of miniature scissors in my pocket.”
Well, BYH’er, you are almost right. I didn’t get what I voted for! I didn’t vote for hyper inflation, high gas bills, high cost of food, a supply train nightmare, an open southern border, or any of the other fiascos that the Democratic policies have brought on us. Maybe I’ll get what I ask for next November.
BYH to kids that shoot up their school. Time to start charging the parents. Hold everyone involved accountable.
Bless the hearts and the courage of the ECU football players that stuck it out through the hard times and brought us a winning team. A great big thank you!
The reason for most of our society’s problems is the total lack of civil behavior by many citizens. Children have no sense of how to behave around others, They have been neglected by their parents and learned from social media, movies and video games. Good behavior and discipline are not taught by parents. Worst of all is that in many cases these misbehaviors are glorified by media.
Bless our heart, I just wish the Democrats would have shown as much fervor about auditing elections as the Republicans back in the 2000 election when the Supreme Court stopped the counting of the votes in Florida in order to install the guy from their party. They got two more justices out of that corrupt move. That is how one branch manipulates the system to stay ideologically conservative.
Atta boy Veto Roy. You now hold the all-time record for vetoes in North Carolina history. Great job. Not.
BYH to the lieutenant governor. Listen up, no one needs your permission to speak freely. Say no to violence.
Just wondering what’s going to happen to our “all volunteer army” now that Joe Biden, General Milley and the Democrats are willing to leave people and equipment behind?
BYH California, increasing the shoplifting amount from $450 to $950 to become a felony is counter-intuitive to common sense, as it encourages the smash and grabs when it comes to prosecution.
Bless my heart. Thank God all the guns in Michigan are safe. Six dead kids. That was close!
BMH, I worry a whole lot more about how doctors have been ordered to treat the ’rona and its variants than the disease itself.
BYH, if you want the rainbow, you have to put up with the rain.
