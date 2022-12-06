To the BYH-er who wanted to know why Biden hasn’t called for hammer control, because hammers don’t kill people, crazy white guys do, silly. Let’s ban them instead.
You don’t only live once. You live every day. You only die once. BYH.
BMH, I do not fail. I succeed in finding out what does not work.
BYH to politicians that don’t have a clue about what they are talking about. A congresswoman made the statement that military-grade semi-automatic weapons have to be banned. Military-grade assault weapons are fully automatic which means as long as you keep your finger on the trigger the weapon keeps firing. Semi-automatic weapons you have to pull the trigger each time the weapon fires. I was a U.S. Army paratrooper, I know weapons!
BYH, humility is not thinking less of yourself. It is thinking of yourself less.
BYH to the liberal media for criticizing the Republicans for planning “frivolous” investigations and asking what they are doing about problems with the economy. Where were you while the Democrats were conducting frivolous investigations and creating the problems you are asking Republicans to solve?
BTH of the person comparing legal open-carrying citizens to the mall shooter. I’d be willing to bet the farm that the gun was not legal and he has no open-carry license.
Safety? People in Greenville are shopping in stores with loaded handguns on their hip. People are going to get shot. Duh. BYH.
For those that believe Christ is the reason for the season, I encourage you all to reflect on Christ’s love, and to spread love and kindness this holiday rather than using His word to bludgeon and spread hate about people who are different from you.
If you’re a Republican remaining silent while Trump says parts of the constitution should be suspended I can only ask: What the lock is wrong with you? BYH.
Go ahead and let bars build next door to each other in downtown Greenville. With the rising cost of living, wall-to-wall bars will take our minds off our misery. Once we get the bar question off the table we can get on with other minor problems.
BYH to the parents that will take the word of their child not wanting to admit to bad behavior, instead of recognizing that the adult, experienced teacher there to help your child build a better future through education, dreads calling to communicate with you because it is uncomfortable, takes time from planning or grading and is not interested in being called racist, unfair or accused of picking on your child. Kids need parents, not friends.
Hey Trump, 2024 called. 70% of the country hates you. Go home and shut up. BYH.
