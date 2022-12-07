...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
In my dotage, I have come to rely on the Bless Your Heart column for the real semblance of truth in America today. I once looked to the church for the truth built upon the rock, but these days the church reinterprets Scripture faster than changes to the Dollar Menu at Mickey D’s. At least my fellow contributors to the BYH have a grasp of some type of truth. Or at least think we do.
I’m sorry but my sincerely held religious beliefs tell me black people are subhuman. Does everyone understand how stupid that sounds? Yet that was the argument that held many in bondage and slavery. Mr. Crow still holds that belief. It was wrong then and it is wrong now to apply it to the LGBTQ+ community. BYH.
The power outage in Moore County just shows us once again how fragile our infrastructure is and how dependent we have become on power sources. How about we all commit to using less power and creating more independence and resiliency? Install solar panels and have power when plants fail or bad weather knocks down lines. Independence — it is what we have been fighting for since 1775!
Speaking of competing with Raleigh and Wake County: 264 between Greenville and Farmville looks like dozens of people emptied their trash cans in the median strip. Bless our hearts!
BYH to the SHP for having almost two dozen people killed again this year on our roads, but instead of holding NCDOT responsible for dangerously designed roads, SHP limits access to information instead. Who here will speak for the dead and advocate for truly safer roadways? The only town in Pitt County that seems to have at least started to address this is Winterville with its new Vision Zero deaths policy. Good for them!
BOH, have you noticed how thin bacon has become in the packages? You could read a newspaper through it, and after frying, it’s one-eighth the size of the original strip.
Bless my heart, I only drink a little, because when I drink a lot I turn into another person, and that person drinks a lot.
BYH, hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. Weak men create hard times. And so it goes.
Was hoping for an SEC opponent in a bowl game but at least we are playing in the heart of SEC land. Winning in Birmingham will show the SEC that the Pirates are coming and they best watch out!
Bless our hearts, another Christmas season with that unrealistic GMC truck commercial with the puppy again. We can send rovers to Mars, but can’t stop that dang commercial at Christmas. At least I haven’t seen the couple fighting over the SUV and pickup truck commercial this year.