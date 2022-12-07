Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

In my dotage, I have come to rely on the Bless Your Heart column for the real semblance of truth in America today. I once looked to the church for the truth built upon the rock, but these days the church reinterprets Scripture faster than changes to the Dollar Menu at Mickey D’s. At least my fellow contributors to the BYH have a grasp of some type of truth. Or at least think we do.

I’m sorry but my sincerely held religious beliefs tell me black people are subhuman. Does everyone understand how stupid that sounds? Yet that was the argument that held many in bondage and slavery. Mr. Crow still holds that belief. It was wrong then and it is wrong now to apply it to the LGBTQ+ community. BYH.