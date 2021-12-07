Bless our hearts, the COVID pills sound promising. If they are approved by the CDC, the FDA and Fox News, maybe people will take them.
Require all police officers to have at least a master’s degree and make the starting pay at least $150,000 per year. That ought to do it.
With all of these bicycle deaths and horrific injuries by cars, BYH NCDOT for having such poorly designed roadways that have few to zero facilities for anyone not using car.
No Bless Your Heart to the Pirate Club staff who place the boxes of popcorn on the floor beneath the Sabre Seats at the basketball games. Do you realize how filthy and germ laden the floor is? No wonder the boxes go untouched.
What we really need is college professors telling us how the police should behave. I think the main difference here is that the college professors live in their own dream world and the cops are working the streets at 3 a.m. Better idea is to let the police tell the college professors how to teach kids.
A no BYH to family members who don’t want to spend Christmas Day together but separated. Y’all ought to be ashamed of yourselves! We lost mom a year ago and do you think she would approve? I am very upset with you all and am tempted to keep these gifts for myself since you’re so selfish. Hope karma is good to each and everyone of you! What a family!
Now that Dollar Tree is going up to $1.25 I have noticed a higher class of people in there with more fashionable clothing and better haircuts.
Bless your hearts to Biden and the media for the glowing report of 4.2 percent unemployment claims. Could it be, with all the government handouts, that many people no longer need to work rather than so many jobs being created? Think about it when you spread the good news.
Any of those ram raids scheduled around Greenville any time soon? I need a size 44 dark suit for an upcoming wedding. And a wedding gift of some kind. Not really too choosy.
BYH to the victims of the school shooter, and thankfully his parents have been arrested and jailed. I hope they throw the book at them. Let this be a lesson to all the gun fetishist parents out there who would enable their children to become mass murderers. The mom texted her son, “LOL, I’m not mad at you. You just have to learn how to not get caught.” That alone almost makes her an accessory.
I think Hollywood pretty much took cigarette smoking out of movies. Might be time to take guns out as well. Does Alec Baldwin smoke?
BYH, they say revenge is a dish best served cold. They also say revenge is sweet. So basically, revenge is ice cream.