Bless the heart of the teenage girl who was singing with her dad at the Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday at the Senior Center. She sang, he sang and played guitar, and it was literally family entertainment. They charmed and blessed us all.
BMH. In episode 34 of Gilligan’s Island, Thurston Howell III, in a conversation with Lovey, pronounced it pah-cahn. That was slightly pretentious.
We love that episode. They almost escape from the island.
Bless your heart, Greenville. There are so many things we miss during the pandemic, from the music at the Farmer’s Market to the marching bands in the Christmas “parade.” But so many churches and organizations and even individuals have been creative, put more care in decorations, and planned outdoor events, it is heartwarming to see. Thank you, everyone, for making the best of a difficult time.
Bless your heart, Daily Reflector, and I am sincere in saying it. You’ve drawn criticism for publishing crazy BYH posts with erroneous information. But if you decided which ones were okay and which ones weren’t, you would be censoring. It’s our duty to submit better BYHs. Thanks for being a newspaper for the whole community, the good, bad, and ugly. That’s beautiful.
BMH-my spouse decided we needed a vacation once the world re-opened, so he taped a world map on the refrigerator, gave me a magnetic dart and said: “Wherever it lands is our vacation spot!” Seems we’ll be spending two weeks behind the fridge!
BYH to the people at The Refuge for presenting an awesome display of Christmas lights. I hope they do it again next year.
BYH to the new Homeplace of Ayden. Great to have a place for seniors, but put on masks. There is still a pandemic
Bless our hearts, if we think the mail-in ballots were fake, we better watch out. If Grandma mails us a Christmas fruitcake, it could be a fake fruitcake from a fake grandma.
Just wanted to say the BYH comments Friday were uplifting. Thank you!
BYH and godspeed to Walter Williams, his voice will be missed. No one could say things the way he said them.
BOH. The world has lost a great supporter of education, common sense, and liberty with the recent death of Walter E. Williams. Praying that his legacy lives on in the lives he touched throughout his lifetime of teaching and public speaking.
BYH to my Daily Reflector deliverer, who is out there in all kinds of weather, and it can’t be pleasant delivering in January and February. Give that nice lady a raise!
After the pandemic, my first outing will be to a Mexican restaurant, and my second to an Italian pizza joint. Bless my all-American heart.