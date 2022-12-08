Bless Your Heart

BOH. Why is no one talking about the sheer pleasure of coming home from vacation and using your own bathroom?

BYH. Here’s the explanation you requested. Jeremiah 10:1-5 is not referring to Christmas trees. The subject is mentioned at the beginning of the chapter. The verses are about creating and worshiping idols. Isaiah 44 also gives a similar warning. For some, a Christmas tree represents Jesus rising from death in glorious splendor. The tree is cut down (death) and then rises again in splendor. The tree is meant to be symbolic, not worshiped. Happy birthday, Jesus!