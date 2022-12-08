BOH. Why is no one talking about the sheer pleasure of coming home from vacation and using your own bathroom?
BYH. Here’s the explanation you requested. Jeremiah 10:1-5 is not referring to Christmas trees. The subject is mentioned at the beginning of the chapter. The verses are about creating and worshiping idols. Isaiah 44 also gives a similar warning. For some, a Christmas tree represents Jesus rising from death in glorious splendor. The tree is cut down (death) and then rises again in splendor. The tree is meant to be symbolic, not worshiped. Happy birthday, Jesus!
BYH to The Daily Reflector for publishing such a racist statement, “hammers don’t kill people, crazy white guys do.” Then answer this: Why do blacks kill blacks, or is that silly too? Banning guns is not the answer; parenting is.
BYH to all those wanting the Greenville Police Department to enforce speed limits to “save pedestrians.” How about the enforcement of laws concerning jaywalking? Many is the time I’ve had to avoid people crossing or walking down the middle of streets, at night, wearing dark clothing. Isn’t this especially dangerous too? Safety is a two-way street. It’s not just drivers who are in the wrong. Police do a great job, they just can’t do it all. BTH.
BTH, you can’t fix stupid. It’s the bad guys who are shooting people, not law-abiding citizens who get their permits to carry and take courses learning how to safely and responsibly handle their firearms. Gotta take classes to drive cars, which incidentally kill more people than guns. Let’s fix stupid!
Do you know what would be a good idea? Instead of buying any store-bought gifts for Christmas presents, buy gifts from artisans and artists — pottery makes a great gift! Facebook or Google Dreaming Dragon Pottery to start (an ECU artist friend of mine) and check out their stuff! Bless your heart!
Just what we need! More bars in the downtown area. It is a great message to send to the kids. Thankfully the liquor lobby is alive and well. Will we increase the alcohol levels for drunk driving? Will this be the end of one more branch of the Baptists? Alcohol equates to class, I believe.
Thank you to Michael Stevenson, the First Christian Church and all the many talented musicians who participated in PCC’s recent holiday concert. The concert included performances by the PCC chorale, jazz band, symphony orchestra and elements of praise. It was magnificent and such a gift to the community. Thank you!
BOH, appreciate the little things in life, for someday they will be the big things.
Insanity is hereditary. You get it from your kids. BMH.