BYH, do the right thing and buy all your Christmas gifts from local artisans this year.
Bless your heart, 99 percent of lawyers give the rest a bad name.
BYH to those drivers who want more free parking. Free parking in public streets equals theft
BOH. Bottled water prices are rising. It costs much more per liter than refined oil for my truck. Blame Biden for this mess and demand that he release free water from our taps so we can drink and not be thirsty. Oh wait a minute, it is already there but the bottled water still costs more than gas. Hmmmmm.
Moved to Winterville four years ago. Shake my head daily about people who obviously have a drivers license, but don’t have a clue. Running stop signs like a science, blowing by you like Lemans. I dont know if traffic engineering requires a degree, but whoever established the times on these red lights needs to go back to school or go to work at some fast food place.
Bless My Heart: I know every year there’s a backpack/school supply drive, a turkey drive, a bike drive and a toy drive. Whatever happened to parents providing these things for their own children? I wasn’t wealthy growing up, but we always had what we needed and the extras too!
People know smoking is bad for them, yet they smoke. People know overeating is bad for them, yet they overeat. People know student loans are bad for them, yet they keep taking out student loans. Where are we going with this?
The Jolly Roger seems to have a plumbing problem. The city of Greenville seems to have an inspection problem. Bless your heart. How did such shoddy plumbing work pass inspection?
How fast do you need to be to participate in one of those “smash and grab raids?” I have been jogging around the block trying to get back into shape but as of yet not doing wind sprints. Is there a guideline on how fast you need to be and how much weight you can carry safely? I wouldn’t want to throw by back out toting away a big screen TV.
Are we allowed to blame Trump for the new Omicron variant? I know that Joe is in office but c’mon, man! Joe did not have anything to do with the variant! A woke administration would never allow a liberal strain of the virus to be named Omicron. That sounds like a super hero or a brand of wristwatch. Brandon is a more appropriate name.
BYH to the right-wingers who blame everything on Joe. Come on, man, they either suffer from amnesia, dementia, cognitive dissonance or Stockholm Syndrome. Or maybe they just yearn for fascism, and support that failed twice-impeached disgraced orange sorry excuse for a leader and just want their very own American Putin. Yeah, we know who you are now, you can wear your idiocy like a badge of honor.
