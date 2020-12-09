BYH Greenville Morning Rotary, which donated a laptop to help residents at Community Crossroads research employment and educational opportunities. Rotary is committed to helping others through projects and service.
BYH. Student loans are the only loan category that can’t be reduced or canceled by bankruptcy. So no, they are far from equal now. Crushing student loan debt is holding back the housing market, damaging the larger economy. Wake up, look at the bigger picture, and stop worrying about how somebody else might get something you didn’t get.
Bless the hearts of the Pitt CountySchools. Each week, we receive 2-5 calls from principals alerting us to positive COVID cases in the building. And now high schools are requiring some 100 percent virtual students to come to the building for state testing. Can you believe this — state testing! Students should not have returned after Thanksgiving to try to control the spread.
BYH Daily Reflector! Your newspaper is no longer a daily yet the typos continue to increase! Also, will the paper ever become a daily again? If not, time for the annual subscription price to be reduced, don’t you think? I know this won’t be printed, just makes me feel good saying it! Merry Xmas. BTW — Trump lost the election!
BYH to the Pitt County Health Department with the COVID fear-mongering death counts. Pitt County’s population is 182,000. As of Dec. 6, we had 58 deaths. I get it that we have HIPPA laws meaning you can’t disclose details about a person’s death. However, what stops you from giving us a general idea if that person was 120 years old or 700 pounds overweight? Just curious.
BOH. I recently heard a guest say on talk radio say “We buy what we want and beg what we need.” That certainly sums up the current state of welfare. If a person prioritizes unnecessary personal care or status purchases over food and clothes for their children and said person is a recipient of government services and money, then #welfarereform is needed and the need is now.
BYH. It is nonsense to try and connect gas prices to a Democratic president that are primarily a result of supply and demand. As the economy recovers and gas consumption increases, pump prices will rise. Trying to link two coincidental events that are not cause-and-effect is a perfect example of the “straw man fallacy.”
Bless your heart ECU. I see where you are furloughing some of the big wigs now: 23 people for 10 days to save $250,000. If you just take an average, that is about $1,100 a day these people make. I found where ECU needs to trim the fat!