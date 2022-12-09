Bless our hearts, if you-know-who takes the oath of office again, he will swear to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, except those times he terminates it.
No one is above the law. Break it and you might hear: “Lock him up!” BYH if one thinks they can just ignore the rules laid out in the U.S. Constitution.
BYH: To the office of the president of the United States. I love Trump and dislike Biden a lot. I have searched my heart, and feel it is time to let some new blood run into the office of our president in 2024. We are constantly in a struggle with both Biden and Trump. It is time to have someone new to answer the call as our 2024 president. Let us have a new vision.
There used to be yellow-dog Democrats — people who would even vote for a yellow dog as long as it was a Democrat. Now there are Herschel Walker Republicans — people who would even vote for Herschel Walker as long as he is a Republican. BTH.
Hey Trump, 2024 called. Seventy percent of the country hates you. Go home and shut up. BYH.
Hey Biden, 2024 called and 90 percent of the country hates you. Why don’t you go home and shut up? Bless your heart.
BYH to those who believe the one man, woman thing. The Bible does not clearly state that marriage is between one man and one woman. Abraham, Jacob, Solomon, David and many others had many wives (and concubines). There is one verse attributed to Christ that says marriage is between a man and a woman, but given the times and the tens of thousands of authors of the New Testament, who really knows what is true?
Bless this country’s lazy heart. Do the people who support a four-day workweek expect to earn the same amount of money? Also, it would be interesting to know how many of the 260,000 new jobs were from private industry or from the government.
BYH, there’s no such thing as an ethical billionaire. Billionaire gains are workers’ unpaid wages. The six billionaires that call North Carolina home all live in the Triangle. ENC continues to decline. Time to stop worshipping the rich and start taxing them.
BYH to the reader who wants everyone to speak English. Remember that the majority of people in the world speak more than one language and that English is not the most common native language — Chinese and Spanish are more common. So rather than criticize others for not speaking your language, expand your mind and improve your skills and knowledge by learning theirs.
BYH, live the Christmas spirit in your heart every day of the year, don’t just cram it all into one season. Same with Thanksgiving. Bless your heart.