Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

Bless our hearts, if you-know-who takes the oath of office again, he will swear to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, except those times he terminates it.

No one is above the law. Break it and you might hear: “Lock him up!” BYH if one thinks they can just ignore the rules laid out in the U.S. Constitution.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.