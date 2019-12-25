Bless the hearts of the outstanding people that I work with from the Greenville City Manager’s Office. Not only are they some of the hardest workers you will find, they are also some of the most caring people. It is truly a pleasure to serve with them.
BYH to the art teachers and talented art students of Pitt County. The Christmas cards in Sunday’s paper were phenomenal.
Bless our hearts, Santa, please take the far right and the far left back to the North Pole so the rest of us can truly have peace on earth. Merry Christmas to all!
Bless your heart Steve Hardy, who retired Thursday evening after 45 years of being known as “The Godfather” of Beach Music. In his honor, a CD was produced of Steve’s favorites by the beach music bands of the east, including Greenville’s own Main Event Band. Among his accolades was Long Leaf Pine Award.
BYH to the construction crews who feel they completed Arlington Boulevard in front of J.H. Rose High School. Have you felt how uneven the “finished” road is and all the puddles remaining after even the slightest rain. That road won’t last two years before it will need repairs. Thanks for the professional job! Not.
BYH to an ignorant nation that really believes that the president has been impeached. Apparently our inept school system doesn’t teach government anymore. The Senate has to vote on impeachment just like the House did. It is not an impeachment until it clears the Senate. The press lunged into “impeached” on every publication. Grow up and start printing truth over propaganda.
The truth is Trump was impeached by the House, just like Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson. The Senate now votes on whether to remove him — it voted against removing Clinton and Johnson. Richard Nixon quit before an impeachment vote in the House.
Bless your heart, Greenville is now just one big traffic circle with a university and a medical center embedded in it.
Bless your heart to impeach Mr. Butterfield! I agree he should be impeached ASAP. He is not representing me.
BYH, when did Republicans become such monarchists?
Bless your heart, Republicans. I’m thinking you might need to look into the definition of honesty and integrity.
BTH of North Carolina military bases which lost $80 million diverted to build the wall. Remember when Trump said that Mexico was going to pay for the wall? That’s not the case. North Carolinians are paying for it.
BYH, life is like a book, some chapters are happy, some chapters are sad. But if you don’t turn the page, you’ll never know what the next chapter will hold.
