Dear contributors to Bless Your Heart. Is there something nice you can say especially at this time of the year? Tired of political comments in all forms. Some have been printed twice. We all have opinions and don’t need yours.
Oops. We didn’t mean to repeat. It’s hard to tell them apart sometimes.
BYH, here’s how to distinguish fake news from real news. If you are a liberal, fake news is news you don’t want to hear. If you are a conservative, fake news is news that isn’t true.
Bless your heart. May the force be with you.
A BYH to the ones who wants to fire me. It was an accident. People make accidents all the time. No need to get all huffy about it with other people. You need to tell that person who made the mistake so they won’t make it again.
BYH to Nancy Pelosi and her supporters. She tells us that Trump is an imminent danger to the us then she shows us it is all a political game. Thanks for showing your true colors. Thanks to all the simple-minded folks who believe and support this group of liars and hypocrites.
Bless your heart everyone. Recycle as much of your Christmas wrapping as you can. You may be able to use some of it again next year.
Now with Christmas behind us it is time to focus on the New Year’s resolutions. This year I plan to work on my weight and also researching on why the county commissioners are so incompetent when it comes to economic development.
We received so many great presents and blessings this year that we have plenty to share with our friends, family and neighbors going forward. Thank you Christmas spirit. Let’s keep it going all year. Bless our hearts.
BYH to the main stream media who so fervently reported “No Political Bias” in the Horowitz report. Later Horowitz explained his investigation did leave the door open to possible political bias because his team could not accept the explanations FBI members gave on why there were “so many errors” in their investigation. Fake news is a real thing.
BYH, so Moscow Mitch is saying, as jury foreman of the Senate for the impeachment conviction, that he is woking with the defendant (Trump) and his team and intends to violate his oath of impartiality. Well, there is no Constitutional limit on the number of times Congress can impeach the same president, so I vote for the number of times the GOP tied to repeal the Obamacare. Next investigate the emoluments clause violations!
Sorry, we had to slip in some politics. We will be happy to publish posts with more variety when we receive them.
BMH. I went to the doctor and she told me I was going to live.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.