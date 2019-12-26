Bless my dad’s heart, who used to say, “When one door closes, another door opens.” He was a beautiful man, but a horrible cabinet maker.
A no BYH to those family reunions. You should invite all the family and not exclude anyone. Also call and remind them. If we’re part of the family, we ought to get the family discount.
Blessings to the military and their families during the holidays for keeping us safe 24/7.
Bless my heart, I’d love to be a fly on that wall when these Trump supporters stand in the presence of Christ, they who support a man that represents everything Christ taught against.
Bless their heart, when a right winger speaks or writes, all I hear is Faux News talking points. They have long since quit being able to think for themselves.
BYH, I don’t want Trump impeached, I just want him shamed. Let him stay in office until next November, then the people will try him in an honest court, unlike what the Senate proposes.
BYH “history shows socialism leads to communism.” This is untrue. In fact communist revolutions happened in countries where the top few owned an overwhelming majority of the wealth while the majority struggled — sound familiar?
Today’s Democrats = ineptocracy (in-ep-toc’-ra-cy): A system of government where the least capable to lead are elected by the least capable of producing, and where the members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of producers. Syn: Socialism
BYH to the Winterville Police Department. You are doing an excellent job keeping our community safe by identifying and arresting drunk drivers. Thank you!
BYH, Donald Trump is like Jesus for the followers of Jesus who have rejected the teachings of Jesus.
BYH, any woman wanting a husband must have never had one.
BYH, persevere. The best way around is right straight through it.
President Donald Trump has saved this republic from the anti-christian, baby-killing liberals. Thank you President Trump.
BYH, well, isn’t that fitting, for a fake president be an idol for fake evangelical Christians and fake patriots.
I applaud the Democrats’ suddenly new-found love of the Constitution, God, national security, our Founding Fathers and prayer. Reckon how long it will last?
BYH to the people who say they trust the New York Times and Washington Post. You are the ones being had. Still waiting for them to produce evidence of Trump-Russian collusion? That was a false conspiracy theory and it inspired a ton of fake news!
