BYH Pitt County Health Department and Pitt County commissioners — someone owes the public and those 8,000 people still on the COVID-19 waitlist an explanation as to why they have not yet been called as promised and why they were not automatically scheduled for the first two weeks of appointments starting Jan. 25 to get vaccinated, since they are and still on the waitlist and still waiting for the call. Vidant appointment meanwhile made on Jan. 22 have been vaccinated.
We made an appointment on the Vidant COVID-19 vaccine website and were told upon arrival at Greenville Convention Center that they did not have our name on the list and told us to call the Vidant helpline or go to website to sign up again — said someone else was trying to make an appointment at the same time and got the same time slot before we did then they showed us how to exit the parking lot.
To all saying there should not be impeachment and conviction after #45 left office: WWII was over but we still held Nuremberg trials. Understand now?
BYH Pitt County. If you want schools to reopen then you must make vaccinating all teacher and school staff a top priority.
Where is the outrage over a photo ID being required for COVID-19 vaccination — bless your sweet hypocritical heart Gov. Cooper
Bless my heart. The more I read and see on the media about the "insurrection" the more I am convinced the entire event was orchestrated by the DNC.
BYH to the FBI for all your investigative skills. Anarchists connected to Antifa, BLM and the DNC riot loot and burn cities across the nation and you know nothing about it. Anarchists riot in Washington and you know who the culprits are and who backs them.
BYH, what is the difference between Ted Cruz's wife and an insurrection? Ted Cruz would never defend his wife.
BYH to those who want to impeach Trump for what he said to a crowd in DC. How about what Harris said to the BLM protesting people all over our country. She encouraged them to burn, loot, and to hurt or kill if necessary to get their points noted. Harris should be impeached on those grounds. What is good for one is good for the other. Her actions caused riots against government agencies. Impeach her.
BYH to our democracy. Biden wants to build a wall around the White House and the Capitol. Is he trying to keep people out or to hide what is going on inside the walls? Biden, if you are so afraid that you will be found out and how crooked the politicians have become that you need a fence or wall to protect this secret — you do not need to be our president. Impeach Trump? No, impeach Biden.
BYH to our Country. Our new president must not have any common sense. Our government has already paid millions on building our southern borders to keep out illegals and those who bring diseases over our borders. All has been paid for already and sitting in the desert. Now Biden wants to abandon this project and waste this money. Biden now wants to build a wall around the White House and Capitol. Where is his common sense?
It is so sad to think of what this country has become in the last four years. We use to look up at our politicians. Now the majority of them are an embarrassment. When did members of Congress start threatening other members with violence? Is this the change all of those voters wanted in 2016?
Bless my heart, after seeing the white supremacists who were attacking the Capitol I am convinced that they are supreme to no one.
BYH President Biden. You can't find 20 million doses of vaccine that the Federal government bought. Some think that Trump lied. That can not be the case. He would never lie!
BYH to Gov. Cooper. Your handling of the COVID vaccination can best be described as the knee-jerk system. Everything you do is reactive. It is obvious you have no real plan.
The media is working overtime to protect Joe Biden. Several bastions of truth have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that not one person was working on the Keystone Pipeline. So by shutting it down not a single job was lost. Thank you for bringing the truth to us of little faith.
BYH, if you don't hold insurrectionists to-the-letter, you just showed them how to do it better.
BYH, when a coup attempt goes unpunished, it becomes a training mission.
Truth stands alone and nothing can change it. Every Democrat recently voted to impeach Trump on a lie fabricated by their party and now are attempting to do it again. Not a single Democrat stood up for the truth. This is so sad. One thing God hates is a liar. Whatsoever you sow that shall you reap. God help our country.
BOH the Covid vaccine is limited, particularly when "Vaccine Tours" from India, Canada, etc., let their well-to-do 65-year-olds get vaccines in Florida where there has been no resident requirement. Their AG has now made residency a requirement. If this happens in North Carolina, I hope our AG will take action. Talk about greed, what happened to character, sharing and patience? I guess they all are playing hooky or drowned at the swimming hole!
I'm confused. We now have a wall around the Capitol to protect the politicians but we can't have one to protect our citizens from illegal immigrants? Bless our bleeding hearts.
No BYH to every Gaskin and Gaskin commercial that features his privileged little grandson and how lucky he is when so many children in the area are not so lucky.
If Donald Trump is responsible for rioters storming the Capitol then Kamala Harris is responsible for the burning and looting going on in the streets of many of our cities. Can you say double standard?
BYH, give us a break. Mail service has become atrocious. Mail not received, sent payments posted three weeks after mailing with late fees added, or mail never received by the provider. Suddenlink service is just as bad. Thank goodness some of the area towns have asked the Attorney General's office to investigate the Suddenlink situation. Can't wait till the new provider for Greenville is coming to town for the area.
The New York Times division of the Biden communications team says his devout Catholic faith makes him one of the most religious presidents we’ve had. A basic tenet of the Catholic faith is the sanctity of life and its opposition to abortion. Biden enthusiastically supports all forms of abortion including late-term (up to moment of birth). Religious maybe, but a devout Catholic? Doubt we see him at the national right to life rally.
