BYH, $15 an hour advocates. Fast food and box store jobs weren’t intended to be anything more than starter jobs for students wanting spending money and companies wanting cheap labor. To pay a teenager or college student that pay rate is not realistic. These jobs weren’t intended to provide enough money to support a family. Your transactions will still get messed up even at $15 an hour. Want fries with that?
Four of us including me, my wife, mother and her caretaker got our first dose of COVID vaccine Thursday and I cannot say enough positive things about our experience. It was perfectly organized, easy to navigate and a great experience overall. It shows you what can be accomplished when we work together instead of ignoring reality as this country has seemingly done for the past four years. Thank you to all involved!
BTH of the simpleton who responded to the complaint about guns in grocery stores. First, legal rights aren’t necessarily moral rights. Second, imagine that I load one round into a revolver, spin the cylinder, cock the hammer, put the gun to your head and pull the trigger. Even if the gun doesn’t go off, what I did was not safe for you. Banning guns from grocery stores would enhance safety, grocery stores choose not to.
BYH for two huge partisan advertisements in the Local & State page on Feb. 2 provided by the right-wing John Locke Foundation celebrating Republicans expanding private school voucher access (no mention of draining public school dollars) and celebrating a Republican Senate leader prior to U.S. Senate races. Bias as big as the articles.
To the person talking smack about teachers and getting summers off. People don’t choose to be teachers, it is a calling that chooses them. My spouse has worked for 25 years and only brings home $13.50 an hour! That is not a choice, that is a calling. If the minimum wage goes to $15 an hour, will they get a raise?
BYH GOP! After 56 years of being a registered Republican, your reprehensible behavior before during and after this last election has caused me to switch to the Democratic party. You have become the “granola” party, made up of fruits, flakes and nuts! Maybe you can “run” the Donald with Marjorie Taylor Green for your next national election. Perhaps Congressman Murphy can be the campaign manager? He’s good at scoping things out!
BYH to the person that stated the president and vice president are “hiding behind a fence.” You must be a Trumpster. If an insurrection happened while No. 45 was in office, I bet you would have changed your wording from “hiding” to “protecting.”
