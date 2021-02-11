No BYH for school vouchers! Allowing parents with vouchers to transfer severely limited education tax money to private schools further drains public school funding while also stimulating segregation. Look to the inadequate resources provided in the ‘60s to our black schools to see where we are headed.
BYH to those who planned music for the Super Bowl. Very poor arrangements of America the Beautiful and the Star Spangled Banner. I didn’t have to listen but did. Halftime was different. I put TV on mute until it was over and still saw my favorite team win.
Exciting progress accomplished with South Tar River Greenway and the Wildwood Park. These will provide major quality of living dividends for the area! BYH to everyone involved in the foresight, approval and implementation! I relocated from Greenville years ago. Major projects like these have me considering a return.
BYH to person who offered a blessing for the 2nd Amendment because “an armed society is a polite society.” I can’t help but wonder how the actions of our prior president and his followers for the last four years should be considered polite!
BYH Vidant Medical Center. You have plenty of faithful employees that have not seen any monetary appreciation during the COVID epidemic. There are plenty that have direct patient contact that have not been recognized. Be conscious of all your employees.
BYH to the person afraid of guns in the grocery store. Just remember that person with the gun may prevent a robbery. Criminals that see things like this might think twice about robbing you or the grocery store. They might also defuse a situation.
Just read where the ECU athletic department showed a profit. Reminded me of the old saying: Figures lie and liars figure. Why is the truth about athletic departments so hard to find?
I will no longer pay taxes to support overcharging liberal state schools like UNC which allows political or social statements on athletic uniforms.
Bless your heart to the DR. The Wednesday edition of the paper was the worst compilation of political and social dribble I have ever seen in one place. I am looking forward to the day my subscription expires and I can be forever freed from the BS you put in print.
Teachers need vaccines to return to full classrooms. The majority of Pitt County schools are old, have poor ventilation, poor air circulations and windows that don’t open. Teachers who get COVID are out for two weeks and there are no substitutes. Too much risk! Normal jobs don’t keep workers locked in a small places with 30-plus people in unsafe settings!
