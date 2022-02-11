BYH to whoever hired the real estate consultant from Chicago who recommended filling the last public space downtown with apartments and retail. This public gathering space was the only thing that brought me downtown. We bought our kids to Freeboot and the Umbrella Market. There are lots of other areas to build apartments but it’s a bad idea at Five Points.
Bless our hearts! It is nice that some people have enough leisure time to go from grocery store to grocery store in search of products they need or to simply go back later. Empty shelves at grocery stores are about scarcity and scarcity is tied to the economy. So yes, some of us notice it, talk about it and even “complain” about it.
BYH to the consultant that recommended putting a parking garage on Five Points Plaza! I almost swallowed my tongue gasping at the stupidity! Has he ever attended a Freeboot Friday? An Umbrella Market? Five Points is the heart of Uptown and any activity there has a positive effect on all other Uptown business. Where did he propose all the activities currently held there go? The fairgrounds?
BYH Tesla owners. Your auto pilot setting almost killed two law enforcement officers. Please stop using this semi-automatic loaded weapon in public. It is a dangerous electric weapon set loose on our roadways. Remember cars don’t kill people, irresponsible owners and drivers kill people. Tesla just makes it faster and easier.
Another multi-million dollar parking deck in Greenville? Gawd, taxpayers paid enough for the last one just to have the city use it most of the time for themselves and then give lots of it away to the Hilton Garden Inn people. Fool us once, shame on you, fool us twice for another congestion-causing parking deck costing millions more, shame, shame on us!
More bars in Greenville is just what we need. Next we need to reduce the penalty for drunk driving. Let’s give the drunks an even break.
Thank you MetroNet for cutting my Suddenlink cable while burying your own “new and improved” fiber optic cable. I had no problems with the MetroNet contractors except for no supervisor or phone number to call. MetroNet website chat said call Suddenlink to fix the cable they cut. Thank you Adrian and City of Greenville for responding, and be wary of MetroNet promises!
No BYH to the Nextdoor site. What started as a useful, helpful site has devolved into an “everyone’s-entitled-to-my-unsolicited-opinion” and “random musings” site. Good Lord, folks, get something else to do with your time. Read a book, take a walk, build something but quit with the stupid Nextdoor posts already.
