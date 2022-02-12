BYH to the person who said those over 60 don’t know about Spotify. So wrong. Husband is 82; I am 78. We use it daily and make playlists on our iPad to play through our smart TV and surround sound. Many friends use it also. We know about Joe Rogan but choose not to listen to his offensive comments and misinformation. Could it be that you are biased against old folks?
BYH. Our students are finally back in school and all activities have resumed. Have we forgotten how to behave in school and at athletic events? Rules didn’t change! You don’t fight in school and you don’t fight at after school activities. Pretty sad.
This nation was founded by wackos who were driven from their homelands over their subversive politics and lunatic religions, and a nation of wackos we remain. I don’t think of myself as an extremist, or even especially political, just as a guy who believes in common sense and human decency trying to live in a country gone bonkers. I, too, am a wacko.
A no BYH to the blowing horn driver for blowing your horn at a person trying to turn into a driveway. That is rude! You need to slow your butt down and let the other driver turn at their own pace! Have respect for the other driver. You may not now what they’re going through. And remember karma. It could happen to you.
BYH to development naysayers. Constructing a mixed-use development with a parking structure is a solid idea for Five Points Plaza. The Town Common is the place to host community events. However, the city needs to secure a parking option along the First Street corridor to make that transition prior to tackling Five Points.
I want to echo the BYH writer’s comments about the people who hoot and holler at rush hour on Fire Tower Road. Asking people to honk for Jesus is a major distraction at the busiest time of day, and I have watched as people slam on breaks thinking someone was honking at them. Please stop.
Big shout out to Mrs. Sommer, principal at St. Peter. What a blessing it is to have a leader who puts students and teachers first. The best!
Bless your heart to all those impassioned parents at the school board meeting, demanding involvement in their kids’ education, then promptly leaving as the board took up actual education-related business.
BYH. When did it become legal to drive with windows made of Saran Wrap, duct tape or foil?
BYH to the person or persons who paid for lunch for my mother-in-law and me at The Seahorse. We all need to focus less on the negative and more on the positive. There is still much kindness in the world. We do plan to pay it forward. Thanks!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.